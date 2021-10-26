VSP - St Albans- Sobriety Checkpoint
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
News Release
DUI Checkpoint
During the next 4 weeks the Vermont State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Franklin County Vermont. An aggressive effort will be made to identify impaired operators on our highways. Troopers will also be enforcing seatbelt use, child restraint, use of electronic devices while driving, and other motor vehicle law violations during this checkpoint.
Sergeant Derek Rolandini
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police- St Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Road
St Albans, VT 05478
P: (802)-524-5993
F: (802)-527-1150