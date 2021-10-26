VSP - St Albans- Sobriety Checkpoint

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

News Release

DUI Checkpoint

During the next 4 weeks the Vermont State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Franklin County Vermont. An aggressive effort will be made to identify impaired operators on our highways. Troopers will also be enforcing seatbelt use, child restraint, use of electronic devices while driving, and other motor vehicle law violations during this checkpoint.

