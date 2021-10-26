Submit Release
VSP - St Albans- Sobriety Checkpoint

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

 

News Release

 

DUI Checkpoint

 

During the next 4 weeks the Vermont State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Franklin County Vermont.  An aggressive effort will be made to identify impaired operators on our highways.  Troopers will also be enforcing seatbelt use, child restraint, use of electronic devices while driving, and other motor vehicle law violations during this checkpoint.

 

Sergeant Derek Rolandini

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police- St Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

P: (802)-524-5993

F: (802)-527-1150

 

