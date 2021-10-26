Williston Barracks / VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A103923

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 10/25/21 2217 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chez Lane, Cambridge VT

VIOLATION: Violation of conditions of release

ACCUSED: Angelina Perkins

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT

VICTIM: Daniel Wyckoff

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Daniel Wyckoff called the Vermont State Police to report Angelina Perkins, 32, of Essex violated her conditions of release by contacting him via text message. Troopers learned Perkins was issued court ordered out of Chittenden County on 10/19/21 which prohibit her from contacting Wyckoff. Trooper’s located Perkins and issued her a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court Criminal Division on January 6, 2022 at 0815 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/6/22 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Keith Cote

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St George Rd

Williston VT, 05495

Phone - 802-878-7111

Fax – 802-878-2742