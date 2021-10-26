Williston Barracks / VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A103923
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 10/25/21 2217 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Chez Lane, Cambridge VT
VIOLATION: Violation of conditions of release
ACCUSED: Angelina Perkins
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT
VICTIM: Daniel Wyckoff
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Daniel Wyckoff called the Vermont State Police to report Angelina Perkins, 32, of Essex violated her conditions of release by contacting him via text message. Troopers learned Perkins was issued court ordered out of Chittenden County on 10/19/21 which prohibit her from contacting Wyckoff. Trooper’s located Perkins and issued her a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court Criminal Division on January 6, 2022 at 0815 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/6/22 0815 hours
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Keith Cote
Vermont State Police - Williston
2777 St George Rd
Williston VT, 05495
Phone - 802-878-7111
Fax – 802-878-2742