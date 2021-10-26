Submit Release
News Search

There were 716 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,134 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks / VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A103923

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote                             

STATION: Williston                 

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 10/25/21 2217 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chez Lane, Cambridge VT

VIOLATION: Violation of conditions of release

 

ACCUSED: Angelina Perkins                                               

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT

 

VICTIM: Daniel Wyckoff

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Daniel Wyckoff called the Vermont State Police to report Angelina Perkins, 32, of Essex violated her conditions of release by contacting him via text message. Troopers learned Perkins was issued court ordered out of Chittenden County on 10/19/21 which prohibit her from contacting Wyckoff. Trooper’s located Perkins and issued her a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court Criminal Division on January 6, 2022 at 0815 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/6/22 0815 hours           

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

 

 

Trooper Keith Cote

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St George Rd

Williston VT, 05495

Phone - 802-878-7111

Fax – 802-878-2742

 

You just read:

Williston Barracks / VCOR

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.