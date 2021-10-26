October 25, 2021

With flu season upon us, Governor Janet Mills today got her flu shot at a Walgreens in Augusta and encouraged all Maine people to protect their health by getting their flu shot too.

“As this pandemic has taught us, it’s more important than ever to take care of your health and keep the people you love safe,” said Governor Mills. “Getting the flu shot can do just that. With the flu season here and with the cold weather upon us, I encourage all Maine people to get their annual flu shot and, if you haven’t already, to get your COVID-19 shot too. They are easy to get and can save your life.”

The U.S. and Maine CDCs recommend that people six months and older get a yearly flu vaccine before the end of October, when flu activity increases. Individuals can receive a flu shot at the same time as a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the U.S. CDC, flu vaccination prevents millions of illnesses and flu-related doctor’s visits each year. For example, the U.S. CDC estimates that in 2019-2020 the flu vaccination prevented 7.5 million influenza illnesses, 3.7 million influenza-associated medical visits, 105,000 influenza-associated hospitalizations, and 6,300 influenza-associated deaths.

Moreover, the flu vaccine has been shown to reduce the risk of having to go to the doctor with flu by as much as 60 percent.