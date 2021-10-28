Author and Chef Jamie Oliver Talks with Actress Kate Hudson about new cookbook "Together"

Popular Author and Chef Jamie Oliver discusses his newest book "Together: Memorable Meals Made Easy" with Kate Hudson in Los Angeles next Monday, November 1. Actress and author Kate Hudson talks to Chef Jamie Oliver about why eating together with family and friends is at the heart of his cookbook. Chef, author and TV cooking host Jamie Oliver presents 130 recipes in "Together" that take the stress out of cooking and entertaining.

Oliver's new book focuses on the simple pleasures of eating with family and friends after a long time spent apart

But maybe, in its simplest form, [food] works as an excuse to bring the people you love together.” — Jamie Oliver, author and chef

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bestselling author, restaurateur, television personality and food activist Jaime Oliver talks to award-winning actress and bestselling author Kate Hudson about his newest cookbook "Together: Memorable Meals Made Easy." This in-person event is hosted by Live Talks Los Angeles on Monday, November 1, 2021, 8pm at the Aratani Theatre in downtown Los Angeles. The event will also be presented virtually Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 6pmPT/9pmET. All tickets include a signed copy of "Together." More information can be found at Live Talks Los Angeles.

The aim of "Together" is to minimize the time spent in the kitchen and to maximize the opportunity for the home chef to mingle with guests. Oliver has gathered 130 recipes with meal plans in every chapter that take the stress out of cooking and show how to focus on comfort, celebration, creating new memories and above all, sharing fantastic food.

"What we’ve been through, collectively," says Oliver, "is very unusual, and I think a lot of us have realized that perhaps we took some of life’s simple pleasures for granted. Being together is precious… And the joyful, amazing thing about food is that it can be anything you want it to be. It can nourish, sustain, help to heal, be fast or convenient, comforting, fun, surprising, or an adventure. But maybe, in its simplest form, it works as an excuse to bring the people you love together."

Talking to Oliver will be Kate Hudson, whose breakout role as "band aid" Penny Lane in "Almost Famous" became a career-making performance and earned her a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award nomination as Best Supporting Actress. Her upcoming films include Ana Lily Amirpour’s mystery thriller “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon,” the film adaptation of the novel “Shriver” and the highly-anticipated Netflix sequel, “Knives Out 2.” Hudson became a New York Times bestselling author in 2013, with her first book "Pretty Happy: Healthy Ways to Love Your Body," and her second book "Pretty Fun: Creating & Celebrating a Lifetime of Tradition" in 2017. She and her brother, Oliver Hudson, host the podcast, “Sibling Revelry.”

The Aratani Theatre is located at 244 San Pedro Street in downtown Los Angeles. This is a limited capacity event and masks are required for entry into the venue. All tickets include a signed copy of "Together: Memorable Meals Made Easy." Tickets to the live event are $60 and the virtual event costs $48. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit Live Talks Los Angeles' website.

ABOUT LIVE TALKS LOS ANGELES

Live Talks Los Angeles curates and produces on-stage conversations featuring writers, filmmakers, actors, musicians, humorists and comedians, chefs and thought leaders in business and science in various venues in Los Angeles. Live Talks Los Angeles launched in May 2010 at a local art gallery with 18 talks that year. Since its inception, LTLA has presented over 350 events, and its videos have been seen in 156 countries with over 15 million views via YouTube, Vimeo and also on Facebook.

The Evening Series has featured conversations with notable personalities such as Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Mindy Kaling, John Cleese, Doris Kearns Goodwin, Scott Turow, Martin Short, Tina Fey, Malcolm Gladwell, Terry Gilliam, John Fogerty, Jeff Bridges, Amy Tan, Jane Smiley, former Obama White House photographer Pete Souza and Adam Horowitz & Michael Diamond (of The Beastie Boys), among many others. LTLA also presents dedicated events featuring chefs in the Live Talks Food & Wine series, and have included Nigella Lawson, Yotam Ottolenghi, and Alice Waters. The Live Talks Business Forum highlights business leaders and has presented such influential figures as Marie Kondo, Tina Brown, and Thomas L. Friedman. The newest offering is Live Talks Newer Voices Series that features notable debut authors, and has included Jade Chang, Lisa Brennan-Jobs, and Scott Harrison.

Please visit www.livetalksla.org for more information.