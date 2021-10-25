Jackson County Player Wins a $100,000 Jackpot on Elvis Scratch-Off Game

JACKSON, MISS. – A Jackson County player started the week off with a jackpot win of $100,000 – courtesy of the King of Rock ’n’ roll, thank you very much.

The player purchased the winning Elvis scratch-off game for $5 from Neighborhood Store #2 on 14th Street in Pascagoula.

One top jackpot prize remains, along with many other prize levels for this game, plus an additional jackpot via the Mississippi Lottery’s 2nd Chane Promotional drawings.

The jackpot for tonight’s Powerball drawing is $93 million. Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $50,000; while Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is now an estimated $20 million.

