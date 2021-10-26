Vote on controversial medical marijuana bills set for October 26 followed by patient/caregiver media roundtable
Michigan's hotly-debated medical marijuana patient/caregiver bills get a vote Oct. 26; media is invited to a Zoom call with patients and caregivers afterward
These bills are the worst ever. You can tell how impactful they are by the broad coalition of people gathered in opposition.”LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A vote will be held in the House Regulatory Reform Committee on October 26 regarding the "worst ever" package of bills proposing changes to Michigan's patient and caregiver laws. The session begins at 10:30am and is expected to be complete by noon. Media is invited to join in a Zoom meeting at 2:30pm with patients and caregivers to ask questions, hear stories and get feedback on the potential consequences these bills would bring to the state's 12-year old medical marijuana laws.
— Rick Thompson, Executive Director, NORML of Michigan
"These bills are the worst ever," said Rick Thompson, Executive Director with NORML of Michigan. "You can tell how impactful they are by the broad coalition of people gathered in opposition. Patient groups, veterans groups, consumer groups, even the mighty Michigan Cannabis Industry Association- all 300 members- are in opposition to the devastating changes proposed to Michigan's patient and caregiver system."
During the first hearing Committee Chair Rep. Hauck allowed 80% of the speaking time to be commanded by government employees, public relations specialists and bill sponsors before hearing any testimony from actual patients and caregivers. According to the meeting minutes, 70 people who did not speak filled out cards in opposition to the bills; 35 of them requested the opportunity to have their voices heard. More than 100 sick persons attended the first hearing, and a larger turnout is expected for the October 26th hearing. Testimony in Committee is expected.
The Zoom meeting will feature ill individuals and their supporters taking direct questions from media attendees. Organizations is support of this Zoom media opportunity include NORML of Michigan; More Than Hope; Americans for Safe Access- Michigan; the Michigan Cannabis Industry Association; Cannabis Caucus of the Michigan Democratic Party; Cannabis Freedom Coalition; the Redemption Foundation; Clean Smoke Initiative; and many others. Media may quote participants and use video from the event.
Media does not need to pre-register to attend, but the event is limited to media representatives and invited speakers. Please adjust your identification on the Zoom call to feature your name and media outlet.
Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6249698446
