US 60 remains closed until further notice between Superior, Miami

GLOBE – A scheduled closure of US 60 between Superior and Miami is being extended until further notice due to a delay with the project to remove the old Pinto Creek Bridge.

Work crews had planned to remove a section of the 72-year-old bridge Monday morning, but the structure did not come down as anticipated. ADOT is evaluating options to remove the bridge while also determining when it will be safe for traffic to resume using the adjacent new structure over Pinto Creek. The bridges are only feet away from each other.

During the continuing closure, US 60 traffic is detoured to State Route 177 in Superior and SR 77 in Globe. The detour includes a 10 percent grade and will significantly increase travel time. Traffic will not be allowed to queue at the closure locations.

Motorists on US 60 with a destination between SR 177 and Top-of-the-World west of Pinto Creek or between Miami and Pinto Valley Mine Road east of Pinto Creek will be allowed to pass. However, no vehicles will be allowed between Top-of-the-World and Pinto Valley Mine Road.

Traffic shifted to the newly constructed bridge over Pinto Creek on Sept. 17. The old bridge, opened in 1949 with an estimated lifespan of 50 years, remained safe for traffic but had reached the end of its useful life.

For more information, please visit azdot.gov/PintoCreekBridge.