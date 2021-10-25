Royalton Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B203555
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Eric Hudson
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 25 OCT 21/10:29 AM
STREET: I-91
TOWN: Norwich
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 76
WEATHER: Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Milton R. Heath
AGE: 79
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Juke
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front end and frame damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL:
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Vickie L. Coyle
AGE: 58
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E. Thetford, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Imprezza
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: broken side window
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL:
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
The Vermont State Police investigated a two vehicle crash on Interstate 91 in the Town of Norwich. Norwich Fire Department and Hanover Ambulance responded to the scene to assist. The vehicle was located at mile marker 76 in the north bound lane after it lost control in the south bound lane and collided with a second vehicle. The vehicle was being driven by Heath at the time of the crash and after striking Coyle's vehicle, it crossed the median and came to rest in the right lane of travel of the north bound lanes, slowing traffic until a tow truck could respond and remove the vehicle. Coyle's vehicle sustained only slight contact damage to a right side window. Heath's vehicle sustained damage to the frame and undercarriage, along with damage to the front end.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Eric Hudson at 802-234-9933, or Eric.Hudson@vermont.gov.
