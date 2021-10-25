Submit Release
News Search

There were 653 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,054 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  21B203555                                          

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Eric Hudson

STATION: Royalton                                         

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 25 OCT 21/10:29 AM

STREET: I-91

TOWN: Norwich

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 76

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Milton R. Heath

AGE: 79     

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Juke

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front end and frame damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL:

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Vickie L. Coyle

AGE: 58    

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E. Thetford, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Imprezza

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: broken side window

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL:

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

The Vermont State Police investigated a two vehicle crash on Interstate 91 in the Town of Norwich.  Norwich Fire Department and Hanover Ambulance responded to the scene to assist.  The vehicle was located at mile marker 76 in the north bound lane after it lost control in the south bound lane and collided with a second vehicle.  The vehicle was being driven by Heath at the time of the crash and after striking Coyle's vehicle, it crossed the median and came to rest in the right lane of travel of the north bound lanes, slowing traffic until a tow truck could respond and remove the vehicle.  Coyle's vehicle sustained only slight contact damage to a right side window.  Heath's vehicle sustained damage to the frame and undercarriage, along with damage to the front end.

 

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Eric Hudson at 802-234-9933, or Eric.Hudson@vermont.gov.

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______________ T23 VSA _______

LODGED - LOCATION:    

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Y/N

COURT ACTION: Y/N

COURT:

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/01/201X     1300 hours   

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Royalton Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.