Royalton Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B203555

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Eric Hudson

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 25 OCT 21/10:29 AM

STREET: I-91

TOWN: Norwich

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 76

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Milton R. Heath

AGE: 79

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Juke

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front end and frame damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL:

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Vickie L. Coyle

AGE: 58

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E. Thetford, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Imprezza

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: broken side window

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL:

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

The Vermont State Police investigated a two vehicle crash on Interstate 91 in the Town of Norwich. Norwich Fire Department and Hanover Ambulance responded to the scene to assist. The vehicle was located at mile marker 76 in the north bound lane after it lost control in the south bound lane and collided with a second vehicle. The vehicle was being driven by Heath at the time of the crash and after striking Coyle's vehicle, it crossed the median and came to rest in the right lane of travel of the north bound lanes, slowing traffic until a tow truck could respond and remove the vehicle. Coyle's vehicle sustained only slight contact damage to a right side window. Heath's vehicle sustained damage to the frame and undercarriage, along with damage to the front end.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Eric Hudson at 802-234-9933, or Eric.Hudson@vermont.gov.

