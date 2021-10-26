TEXAS SHINES WITH THE NGVAMERICA 2021 NGV ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS
Three Texas Organizations and Individuals Honored for Their Contributions to Advance the Natural Gas in Transportation IndustryLITCHFIELD PARK, AZ, USA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three Texas organizations and individuals were honored at Natural Gas Vehicles for America’s (NGVAmerica) 2021 Industry Summit and Annual Meeting for their contributions toward the advancement of natural gas as a transportation fuel.
These annual awards are awarded to nominees from all stakeholder segments, including but not limited to: NGV industry equipment and service suppliers, policymakers, customers and clean air/clean transportation advocates. Nominees’ disciplines include education, government relations/policy development, public relations/communications, marketing, technology and operations/applications, among others.
“We are genuinely proud to award these hardworking individuals and organizations for the work that they do and the communities that they serve,” said NGVAmerica Chairman Jim Arthurs. “Because of their contributions, we are moving to make communities healthier with fewer emissions through the increased use of readily available, carbon-negative renewable natural gas as a transportation fuel.”
The Texas recipients for the 2021 NGV Achievement Award Recipients are:
• Gaye Shockley, City of Lake Jackson, TX Natural Gas Public Fleet Program
• Eddie Murray NGV Horizon Award
• State Rep. J.M. Lozano (TX-43) NGV Public Policy Champion
Susan Shifflett, Texas NGV Alliance President, concludes, “These organizations and individuals are Texas’s natural gas cheerleaders. They work tirelessly to promote and grow this critical clean transportation energy. These awards and recognition are well deserved. Congratulations to all. ”
ABOUT OUR AWARDEES:
Gaye Shockley, City of Lake Jackson, Texas, Natural Gas Public Fleet Program
Since 2001, the City of Jackson Lake has relied on natural gas to fuel its municipal vehicles, making it the oldest public NGV fleet in the State of Texas. With just over 50 natural gas vehicles, this city of 27,000 people has embraced and grown its natural gas fleeting over the last twenty years, operating its own CNG station and purchasing its fuel through the State of Texas General Land Office Program. Currently, Lake Jackson is incorporating CNG forklifts and street sweepers into its operations. Fleet Manager Gaye Shockley deserves special recognition for her advocacy and commitment for clean natural gas transportation technology.
Eddie Murray, NGV Horizon Award
Eddie Murray has become the public face of natural gas vehicles in the Greater Houston, Texas area. In business development with Houston-based Freedom CNG, Eddie has significantly advanced the use of natural gas as a transportation fuel and serves as Secretary of the Texas Natural Gas Vehicle Alliance. His creative Freedom CNG Used Truck Program has placed dozens of pre-owned CNG trucks into the hands of independent owner-operators throughout the region and served as the basis for the Texas Natural Gas Vehicle Alliance’s recently successful legislation – HB 963 which makes pre-owned CNG truck purchases now eligible for state funding support. Eddie has grown Freedom CNG’s business by increasing new fleets and gallons as well as developing new stations with strong base loads. Eddie is a consistent advocate and outspoken proponent of natural gas transportation, with an engaging and interactive social media presence. His hardworking ethic and never-ending energy and positivity makes Eddie one shining constant in the NGV industry.
State Rep. J.M. Lozano (TX-43), NGV Public Policy Champion
Representative J.M. Lozano led the way for the successful passage of the Texas Natural Gas Vehicle Alliance’s HB 963: Pre-Owned Truck Grant Program. As the original sponsor, Representative Lozano introduced the bill early in the unusual but contentious 87th Session. He worked tirelessly to add critical and strategic co-sponsors including Representative Brooks Landgraf (Chair of Natural Resources), Representative Alex Dominguez (Vice Chair of Natural Resources), and Representative Ryan Guillen (Chair of Resolution Calendars). Passage out of the House was swift with some concessions. Representative Lozano and his staff were in direct communication with the Alliance offering and encouraging strategies. Though once stalled in the Senate, HB 963 eventually ended up passing and being signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott, allowing pre-owned natural gas truck purchases to be eligible for state funding support. Representative Lozano is Chair of the Youth Health & Safety Committee and Vice Chair of the House Public Education Committee. Raised in Premont, Texas, Mr. Lozano represents House District 43, which includes Bee, Jim Wells, Kleberg, and San Patricio Counties.
