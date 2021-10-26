STM Canna Releases the First Modular Automated Pre-Roll Closing Machine

Atomic Closer Automated Pre-Roll Machine Atomic Closer Automated Pre-Roll Machine Atomic Closer Automated Pre-Roll Machine

The Cannabis Industry Leader Adds Another Tool to its Extensive Collection of Processing Machines



SPOKANE, WA, USA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STM Canna, a leading manufacturer of processing machines for cannabis production, announced the latest addition to its line of offerings at MJBizCon 2021 last week: The STM Atomic Closer. The automated pre-roll machine will be the first modular and compact unit on the market, enabling sellers to propel their production cycles further than ever before.

The Atomic Closer is the only auto closing system available designed to incorporate the human touch for a true premium quality look and feel. This unique machine folds joints with a neat crown fold or dimple, instead of a twist, resulting in a much more professional looking pre-rolled joint which burns evenly.

Of the company’s latest announcement, a spokesperson for STM Canna commented, “Despite being a relatively small and affordable machine, the STM Atomic Closer packs an impressive punch through its incredible output capabilities. Compared to similar products on the market — which can cost up to seven figures, are complex to use and take up an entire room — this is a one-of-a-kind solution that will save people money, time, and labor requirements. It’s small, modular, footprint allows for simple operation, easy cleaning and infinite expandability options. Without a doubt, the STM Atomic Closer is a game-changer for the cannabis industry.”

Thanks to its ultra-compact size, the Atomic Closer can be used on tabletops across all facility types. Some unique features buyers can expect to enjoy when using the innovative machine include:

-The fastest production rate in the industry: 72 joints every 40 seconds.

-A daily capacity of more than 41,000 pre-rolls.

-An efficient folding technique that still captures the feel of human touch in every product.

-Simple operation and easy cleaning saves time and money.

-Compatible with the STM RocketBox line of commercial pre-roll machines and others.

The STM Atomic Closer is also OSHA compliant, so producers can rest easy knowing they don’t have to sacrifice safety for optimum efficiency. And, with an industry leading two-year warranty included, this powerful, USA-built pre-roll closing machine is perfect for any facility. The Atomic Closer is part of STM Canna's growing catalog of products and turnkey processing systems.

About STM Canna: Since its establishment in 2017, STM Canna Corp. has remained the cannabis industry’s most trusted supplier of commercial pre-roll machines and bespoke cannabis grinders. With clients across 39 U.S. States and numerous international markets, the corporation is a preferred partner for a range of businesses, from small producers to the world's largest, most well-known hemp and marijuana brands. Its latest product launch, the STM Atomic Closer, redefined industry standards by providing the best automated pre-roll machine capabilities available on the market.

All STM Canna equipment is designed, engineered, and manufactured in the U.S.A. with industry-leading quality and exceptional customer service. For more information, visit stmcanna.com.

