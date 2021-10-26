ZenPrivata

ZenPrivata today released of the “Top 15 Privacy Practices™”, a free guide to improving privacy for organizations and the data they are entrusted with securing.

“Given the relative newness of privacy laws many organizations are behind on basic privacy practices or simply do not know,” said George Wrenn, Founder & CEO of ZenPrivata.” — George Wrenn, CISSP, ISSEP, CEH

BOSTON, MA, US, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZenPrivata announced today the release of the “Top 15 Privacy Practices™”, a free guide to improving privacy for organizations and the data they are entrusted with securing. The Privacy Top 15 enables organizations to begin a privacy program or accelerate an existing privacy program, all while keeping the most critical program elements in a checklist format that is easily understood and practical.

By analyzing general privacy regulations like GDPR, CCPA, LGPD and others, ZenPrivata determined the Top 15 Privacy Practices needed for a strong foundational privacy program. “Given the relative newness of privacy laws many organizations are behind on basic privacy practices or simply do not know,” said George Wrenn, Founder & CEO of ZenPrivata.

With privacy fines and data breaches increasing daily, organizations must build a privacy program that lowers the risk of fines. Especially now where cybersecurity has failed to deliver true data protection.

Scott Schlimmer, ZenPrivata's Chief Privacy Officer stated, "Organizations are just waking up to the fact that cybersecurity has failed them in many ways and are looking for a data centric approach to privacy, trust and cybersecurity. We want to help all organizations to have baseline privacy capability irrespective of budget or other limits.”

The “Privacy Top 15” can help open the door to management discussions around privacy priorities and resource requirements for 2022.

The free privacy framework is available for download: ZenPrivata Top 15 Privacy Practices

About ZenPrivata:

ZenPrivata is a Boston-based privacy and data security company. Named a "Privacy Startup to Watch in 2021" by The Startup Pill, ZenPrivata enables organizations to standardize and improve their privacy programs.

PR Contact: George@ZenPrivata.com: +1 (508) 423-8702