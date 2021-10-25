MSP Waterlook Barrack, Allied Agencies To Conduct DUI Checkpoint, Saturation Patrols On Thursday

October 25, 2021

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Waterloo Barrack, with the assistance of the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration and Howard County Police Department, will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint Thursday night, October 28, in Howard County. Along with the checkpoint, troopers will be conducting impaired driving saturation patrols throughout the evening.

The deterrent effect of both DUI checkpoints and DUI saturation patrols have been a proven resource in reducing the number of people killed and injured in alcohol or drug related crashes. Crashes involving an impaired driver can be greatly reduced when publicized DUI checkpoints like this one and proactive DUI patrols are conducted routinely.

DUI checkpoints like this are placed in locations based on collision statistics and the frequency of DUI arrests, affording the greatest opportunity for achieving drunk and drugged driving deterrence. In conjunction with the upcoming Halloween holiday, any added deterrence against impaired driving will further assist in reducing potential harm to those celebrating the holiday, whether the citizens involved be on foot or operating a vehicle.

Citizens are asked to always drive sober or have a designated driver. If one is not available, use a taxi or other car service. Remember, drive sober or get pulled over.