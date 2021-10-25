Submit Release
Pinder Plotkin is proud to participate in the Serving Your Community panel discussion at the 2021 Clio Conference.

Jason A. Plotkin, Esq., CEO, Pinder Plotkin, Member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, Chairman of the Baltimore Firefighters Community Advisory Council

Pinder Plotkin Legal Impact Award Nominee

FREE Wills for Maryland First Responders - Fire Fighter, Firefighter, EMT, Paramedic, Dispatcher

Jason A. Plotkin will participate in the 2021 Clio Conference’s panel for “Serving Your Community.” Plotkin is also a finalist for Clio’s Legal Impact Award.

Firefighters are near and dear to our heart and this panel will focus on our dedication to those brave men and women of the Baltimore City Fire Department”
— Jason A. Plotkin, Esq.
BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pinder Plotkin Legal Team is pleased to announce that Jason A. Plotkin, Esq. will participate in the 2021 Clio Conference’s panel for “Serving Your Community.” Plotkin, a finalist for Clio’s Legal Impact Award, said “we are focused on supporting first responders in the City of Baltimore.” “Firefighters are near and dear to our heart and this panel will focus on our dedication to those brave men and women of the Baltimore City Fire Department,” said Plotkin.

The panel discussion is hosted by Derek Bolen on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 3:15 pm ET.

The award nomination and panel discussion invite highlight Pinder Plotkin Legal Team’s strong commitment to public service. Jason A. Plotkin comes from a family of Baltimore City firefighters and currently serves as the Chairman of the Baltimore Firefighter Community Advisory Council. Joshua L. Fannon is a 20-year vet with the Baltimore City Fire Department and the President of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 964 – Baltimore Fire Officers. Christian J. Miele is a former state legislator with a passion for protecting the interests of hardworking Maryland first responders. Tony Balsamo is a former District Court Commissioner.

###

About the About The Pinder Plotkin Legal Team:

Hardworking Attorneys for Hardworking People. The Pinder Plotkin Legal Team is a law firm that focuses on personal injury (auto, Uber/Lyft, motorcycle, and truck accidents), workers’ compensation claims, wrongful death, birth injury, and estate planning and administration (probate). Pinder Plotkin offers FREE basic Wills to first responders in appreciation of the sacrifices made by them and their families. The firm has offices in Annapolis, Baltimore (Parkville), Bel Air, Ellicott City and Reisterstown, Maryland. Pinder Plotkin CEO and managing attorney Jason A. Plotkin, Esq., has earned numerous honors for his work, being named to The Million Dollar Advocates Forum, The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100, Super Lawyers List, and The Daily Record VIP List: Successful Under 40. He was also recognized by The SmartCEO as a Center of Influence and has been awarded numerous citations from federal, state and county lawmakers in recognition of his service to the community. Mr. Plotkin is a frequent speaker in the areas of personal injury and workers’ compensation. Contact Kristy Wright if you would like a quote for an article, to schedule an interview or for Mr. Plotkin to speak to your organization or association. www.PinderPlotkin.com (410) 661-9440.

Pinder Plotkin - Community Impact - First Responders - Fire Fighter, Firefighter, EMT, Paramedic, Dispatcher

Pinder Plotkin is proud to participate in the Serving Your Community panel discussion at the 2021 Clio Conference.

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Emergency Services, Law, Military Industry, Social Media


