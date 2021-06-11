The Little Libraries Project expands into Baltimore City
Baltimore Firefighters Community Advisory Council & Baltimore Firefighters Local 734 expand The Little Libraries Project into Baltimore City .
Baltimore Firefighters Community Advisory Council & Baltimore Firefighters Local 734 expand The Little Libraries Project into Baltimore City
— Jason A. Plotkin, CEO Pinder Plotkin
The Little Library Project helps improve child literacy and began in Anne Arundel County by IAFF Local 1563
The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 734 (Baltimore Firefighters Local 734) and the Baltimore Firefighters Community Advisory Council (BFCAC) are proud to announce the expansion of the Little Libraries Project that firefighter Bernard Hayes and IAFF Local 1564 began in Anne Arundel County with the Community Group, Inc.
Baltimore City’s first little library will be unveiled on Saturday June, 12, 2021 at 1:00 pm at the Oliver Community Multi-Purpose Center located at
1400 East Federal Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21213.
“Bernard Hayes has done a remarkable job expanding the Little Libraries Project throughout Anne Arundel County”, said Richard Langford, President of Baltimore Firefighters Local 734. “The fire service is a true brotherhood/sisterhood and I was humbled by the eagerness of IAFF Local 1564 to support our vision of expanding this project into Baltimore City,” said Langford.
“We are happy to support Local 734 and the Baltimore Firefighters Community Advisory Council to bring the Little Libraries Project to the Baltimore Community”, said Bernard Hayes, Local 1564 Member/Firefighter.
“This is a great project that will not only help improve child literacy in Baltimore City, but also remind the community that the Firefighters, Dispatchers, EMTs and Paramedics support the community they serve”, said Jason A. Plotkin, Chairman of the Baltimore Firefighters Community Advisory Council and CEO of the Pinder Plotkin Legal Team.
