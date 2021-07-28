Pinder Plotkin Nominated for International Award for Supporting Firefighters in Baltimore

Pinder Plotkin Legal Impact Award Nominee Pinder Plotkin Supports Fire Fighters

Pinder Plotkin has been shortlisted for the first ever Legal Impact Award from Clio, recognizing law firms making an impact in their community. #Baltimore #IAFF

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, July 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pinder Plotkin has been nominated for the first ever Legal Impact Award from Clio, recognizing law firms making an impact in their local communities or the legal profession. The firm was nominated based on its support for firefighters in the City of Baltimore. Jason A. Plotkin serves as the Chairman of the Baltimore Firefighter Community Advisory Council that helps connect members of International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 734 and Local 964 comprised of first responders in the Baltimore City Fire Department to the Baltimore community. One major initiative has been telling the stories of firefighters that not only serve the Baltimore community on-duty, but also off-duty! These are inspirational stories highlighting individuals fighting to improve their city, the City of Baltimore.The firm also provides FREE Wills to First Responders in the State of Maryland. This is a way to show appreciation to those that risk their lives to protect others.VOTING ends July 30, 2021. Please take a few minutes to vote for Pinder Plotkin at https://www.clio.com/the-reismans/legal-impact-award/ Non lawyers select "not a law firm", scroll down to the bottom and select "Pinder Plotkin" You can write in "none" for Company name or use BCFD to show support. A vote for Pinder Plotkin is a vote for Baltimore and its First Responders. Let's show the world how much first responders matter!

Vote for Pinder Plotkin - Support First Responders in Baltimore