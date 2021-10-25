# of School Visits conducted – 0

# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 1

# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0

# of DV Arrests – 0

10-14-21

Trooper Kim Sawyer summonsed Cephedos G. McCabe (24) of Whiting for Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle>150 days after a traffic stop for speed on the Charlotte Road in Calais.

10-18-21

Corporal Jeff Taylor and Sergeant Jeff Ingemi responded to Whiting for a serious injury crash that a Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy came across on the Halls Mills Road. A pick-up truck driven by Braden Pottle (20) of Lubec, crashed into a tree. Braden suffered serious injuries along with his three passengers. Speed and alcohol were factors in the crash and charges are pending. None of the occupants were wearing seatbelts. Washington Sheriff Office, Machias Ambulance, Life Flight and Whiting Fire Department assisted.

10-22-21