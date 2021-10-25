Canna Tech Business Opportunities Through Emerging Industry Professionals 2021/2022 Expo Series
EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking to expand into emerging and mature canna tech markets, but are unsure how to get started in this constantly evolving industry? Then partner with Emerging Industry Professionals for our 2021/2022 Series of Expos (https://emergingindustryprofessionals.com/).
With access to quality exhibitors, educational seminars, and ample networking opportunities, attendees will not want to miss a chance to claim a corner of this $24 billion market.
From the latest in grow lights and extraction technology all the way to legal services and more, our exhibitors and speakers offer quality products and expert advice to make cannabusinesses successful.
Seminars - We will have seminars featuring many of the industry's top leaders speaking on topics from regulation and compliance to cultivating and harvesting, all the way through retail, marketing, and taxation.
Key speakers & sessions:
· Background from Inception to the Current Status for Patient Services, Facility Licensing and Compliance - Lyndall Fraker, Director for the Section of Medical Marijuana Regulation with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services - Missouri Nov. 2021 Expo
· Regulation of the Commercial Marijuana INdustry in Michigan - Michael Brisbo, Executive Director of the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency - Michigan April 2022 Expo
· Energy Savings - Stevan Bratic, Managing Director of Bratic Enterprises - Tri-State June 2022 Expo
Have expertise and experience in a critical Canna Tech topic? Want to be a speaker at our expo?
Apply here: https://emergingindustryprofessionals.com/apply-for-a-speaker-role/.
Networking Opportunities - Outside of the expansive exhibition floor, our networking mixer offered on the first night of the expo provides exhibitors and attendees alike the chance to make real connections that lead to better business.
Mingle with hundreds of the industry’s professionals in an informal meet and greet setting with admission including an open bar and appetizers.
“Our goal is to continue giving canna tech businesses an opportunity to connect and do business with other industry professionals,” said Jen Wynn, vice president of expositions for Emerging Industry Professionals.
Additionally, we are pleased to announce our NJ/NY/PA Expo has officially been rescheduled to a new date and location. Now join us from June 14-15, 2021 in Atlantic City at Harrah’s Resort & Casino as we bring the best the nation has to offer to New Jersey.
Looking to attend one of our shows? Consider our lineup of dates and locations nationwide.
2021/2022 Emerging Industry Professionals Lineup:
· Missouri Expo: Nov. 17-18, 2021 - St. Charles Convention Center, St. Charles, MO
· Oklahoma Expo: Feb. 23-24, 2021 - Central Park Hall, Tulsa, OK
· Michigan Expo: April 20-21, 2021 - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, Mt. Pleasant, MI
· NJ/NY Expo: June 14-15,2021 - Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City, Atlantic City, NJ
For more information, please visit https://emergingindustryprofessionals.com/.
About Emerging Industry Professionals (EIP):
Emerging Industry Professionals (EIP) is a B2B marketing firm and sole marketing partner of EIA. EIP creates unique opportunities to find new business with their industry-specific (B2B) expos. Combined with their comprehensive website and digital advertising programs, EIP brings everything to the table that enables the Emerging Industry Association (EIA) to succeed in furthering the reach of businesses with transformative technologies in their emerging markets.
Jennifer Wynn
With access to quality exhibitors, educational seminars, and ample networking opportunities, attendees will not want to miss a chance to claim a corner of this $24 billion market.
From the latest in grow lights and extraction technology all the way to legal services and more, our exhibitors and speakers offer quality products and expert advice to make cannabusinesses successful.
Seminars - We will have seminars featuring many of the industry's top leaders speaking on topics from regulation and compliance to cultivating and harvesting, all the way through retail, marketing, and taxation.
Key speakers & sessions:
· Background from Inception to the Current Status for Patient Services, Facility Licensing and Compliance - Lyndall Fraker, Director for the Section of Medical Marijuana Regulation with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services - Missouri Nov. 2021 Expo
· Regulation of the Commercial Marijuana INdustry in Michigan - Michael Brisbo, Executive Director of the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency - Michigan April 2022 Expo
· Energy Savings - Stevan Bratic, Managing Director of Bratic Enterprises - Tri-State June 2022 Expo
Have expertise and experience in a critical Canna Tech topic? Want to be a speaker at our expo?
Apply here: https://emergingindustryprofessionals.com/apply-for-a-speaker-role/.
Networking Opportunities - Outside of the expansive exhibition floor, our networking mixer offered on the first night of the expo provides exhibitors and attendees alike the chance to make real connections that lead to better business.
Mingle with hundreds of the industry’s professionals in an informal meet and greet setting with admission including an open bar and appetizers.
“Our goal is to continue giving canna tech businesses an opportunity to connect and do business with other industry professionals,” said Jen Wynn, vice president of expositions for Emerging Industry Professionals.
Additionally, we are pleased to announce our NJ/NY/PA Expo has officially been rescheduled to a new date and location. Now join us from June 14-15, 2021 in Atlantic City at Harrah’s Resort & Casino as we bring the best the nation has to offer to New Jersey.
Looking to attend one of our shows? Consider our lineup of dates and locations nationwide.
2021/2022 Emerging Industry Professionals Lineup:
· Missouri Expo: Nov. 17-18, 2021 - St. Charles Convention Center, St. Charles, MO
· Oklahoma Expo: Feb. 23-24, 2021 - Central Park Hall, Tulsa, OK
· Michigan Expo: April 20-21, 2021 - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, Mt. Pleasant, MI
· NJ/NY Expo: June 14-15,2021 - Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City, Atlantic City, NJ
For more information, please visit https://emergingindustryprofessionals.com/.
About Emerging Industry Professionals (EIP):
Emerging Industry Professionals (EIP) is a B2B marketing firm and sole marketing partner of EIA. EIP creates unique opportunities to find new business with their industry-specific (B2B) expos. Combined with their comprehensive website and digital advertising programs, EIP brings everything to the table that enables the Emerging Industry Association (EIA) to succeed in furthering the reach of businesses with transformative technologies in their emerging markets.
Jennifer Wynn
Emerging Industry Professionals
+1 636-346-1266
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn