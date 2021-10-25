TacMed Solutions™ Announces New Trauma Simulator Rental Program
Program offers important training tools ideal for first responders, military personnel, and more.ANDERSON, SC, USA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TacMed Solutions™ has announced the launch of its new and innovative trauma simulator rental program, designed to provide first responders, military personnel, and emergency response teams with the ability to train using equipment that simulates real world trauma environments.
The TacMed Simulation™ Rental Program consists of human and K-9 simulators that provide a realistic trauma injury experience using both high and low fidelity simulators. Customers will have the ability to choose from multiple packages and individual simulators to meet specific training needs. Leveraging all TacMed Solution’s business lines, customers will also receive exclusive discounts on TacMed™ medical training supplies to help support their training classes.
“This rental program is designed to offer any agency or trainer – large or small – the opportunity to use high fidelity trauma simulators in classes, providing their students and trainees with the ability to learn on manikins that simulate a real-world environment,” said Will Wennberg, CEO of TacMed Solutions™. “For our customers, training is a key factor in survivability, and we are thrilled to be able to make these best-in-class simulators more widely available to better prepare others when faced with dangerous or life-threatening situations.”
Rentals have a two-day minimum with discounts offered for extended rental time periods. Additionally, rentals need to be requested at least four weeks in advance, though some requests may be accommodated on shorter lead-times depending on availability and destination. Customers can also view available medical consumable packages and add them to a rental request for single invoice billing.
Jo-Anne Brenner is the executive director and founder of K9 MEDIC™, the leading multi-disciplinary team of Veterinary, Special Operations, EMS, K9, SAR and Education experts. Her team recently utilized the rental program.
“Our use of renting K9 Diesel was so successful that we’ve since purchased K9 Hero and still continue to rent K9 Diesel when needed,” Brenner said. “The rental program itself is equally commendable. From shipping to packaging to user support, our course coordinators can rely on the professionalism of TMS to ensure we deliver excellence to our students. “Those interested in the rental program can see available options and submit a rental request at https://tacmedsolutions.com/rental.
TacMed Solutions™ (TacMed™) is dedicated to improving survivability in response to crisis situations through world-class innovative emergency response solutions designed to equip, train, and protect those who save lives. We develop and manufacture customized emergency response technology, advanced simulation and training aids, and personal protective gear for warfighters, first responders, and citizens alike to effectively manage the full continuum of care. For more information, please visit www.tacmedsolutions.com.
Recently, TacMed’s SOF® Tourniquet, OLAES® Hemostatic Bandage, and RISE™ products were selected as JEMS Hot Products at the 2021 EMS Today Conference & Exposition by a panel of judges out of dozens of products.
