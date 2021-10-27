Ivee and Brose Expand Cooperation with Responsive Seats in Ride-hail Vehicles

Ivee Passenger Selecting Back Massage Ivee Logo Brose Logo

Brose, a German seating systems supplier, chooses Ivee to unlock Hardware as a Service (HaaS) models.

The first phase of our partnership with Ivee demonstrated...that more than 60% of all respondents were willing to pay more per ride to use our Responsive Seat.” — Constanze Knörck, Brose's Dir. of Product Seat Comfort Components

CHICAGO, IL, USA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ivee, the technology startup that creates personalized passenger experiences starting in ride-hailing vehicles, has expanded its cooperation with Brose, a global supplier of seat structures, adjusters and interior solutions for the automotive industry.

Brose and Ivee first collaborated in January 2021 with a multi-month pilot that reimagined and improved the passenger experience. For that pilot, Brose supplied a Responsive Seat for ride-hail vehicles. Powered by Ivee’s passenger infotainment software, Ivee Inside, Uber and Lyft passengers could enjoy a Massage and Immersive Entertainment experience during their rides.

Over 25,000 passengers in Miami experienced a ride with the Responsive Seat experience, and the results were even better than both Ivee and Brose had expected. Using Ivee Inside, Brose received over 8,000 in-ride survey responses from passengers and achieved an impressive Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 64. According to research from Customer Guru, that NPS is on par with Apple [63] & Amazon [62] and ahead of Google [50] and Volkswagen [28].

“Brose has a strong position in the automotive industry delivering world-class seating products for today’s driver-owned vehicles and tomorrow’s passenger-focused vehicles,” said Constanze Knörck, Brose's Dir. of Product Team Seat Comfort Components. “The first phase of our partnership with Ivee demonstrated that the Responsive Seat performed very well. So well, in fact, that more than 60% of all respondents were willing to pay more per ride to use our Responsive Seat.”

In this next phase of cooperation, Brose and Ivee will continue offering enhanced rides with the Responsive Seat, while expanding their reach to additional cities, and defining new Hardware as a Service (HaaS) models for fleet and mobility operators, including in-vehicle payments, ad-supported usage, and fleet-based subscriptions.

“We’re very excited to work with Brose again,” said Ivee’s Founder & CEO, Alex Giannikoulis. “By connecting to Ivee’s cloud and our in-vehicle software, Brose created new experiences for the passenger and new value for ride-hail operators. Together we’ve demonstrated what a better ride can be like, even before self-driving cars arrive.”

With its proprietary data on usage and satisfaction, Brose and Ivee give ride-hail and fleet operators new ways to increase earnings and loyalty.

About Ivee, LLC

Ivee ® creates “Better Rides for People and the Planet.”

With its in-vehicle technology, Ivee ® personalizes the passenger experiences on ride-hailing networks like Uber and Lyft. Mobility and fleet operators using Ivee’s software increase earnings and loyalty by delivering a better user experience.

Ivee’s technology has been recognized for innovation by the Plug & Play accelerator, MediaPost, and the National Retail Federation's Innovation Lab. You can find Ivee ® at @rideivee on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. http://www.goivee.com

About Brose

Brose is the fourth-largest family-owned automotive supplier. Every second new car worldwide is equipped with at least one Brose product. The company's intelligent solutions for vehicle access and interiors provide greater comfort and flexibility. Innovative concepts for thermal management increase efficiency and contribute to environmental and climate protection. Brose's systems understanding enables new functions in all kinds of vehicles - whether on four or two wheels. Around 25,000 employees at 65 locations in 24 countries generated a turnover of 5.1 billion euros in 2020.

Responsive Seat - Massage Experience