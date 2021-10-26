Pirate Sea Battle Challenge v1.0
EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnin & Associates today introduces their new game, Pirate Sea Battle Challenge, available on iPhone, Android, Windows 10 PC and Xbox.
Your assignment is to destroy all the pirate ships in each level.
Has challenging AI with 12 increasingly more difficult levels and a variety of player and enemy ships.
Optionally shares your accomplishments via email, or text messaging (iOS, Android, and PC).
The iOS version is a Universal App which means it supports iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad, including standard, Retina, and iPhone X displays. The Android version runs on most popular Android phones and tablets. The Windows version runs on Windows 10 PC with mouse, keyboard, or an Xbox controller. It also runs on the Xbox with a controller.
The game was produced by Ed Magnin, designed and programmed by Willie Johnson, Jr. Matt Campana created the music and sound effects.. Patrick Hicks was responsible for QA on iPhone and iPad. Angel Hernandez was responsible for Android QA.. Angel Hernandez attends Dallas College Richland Campus through the Dallas ISD, Conrad H-TECH game dev program.
According to Ed Magnin, "Now you can carry an exciting pirate game in your pocket, ready to play whenever you have a few moments to tackle another level."
Device Requirements (iOS):
* Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
* Requires iOS 11.0 or later.
* Universal App (includes Standard, Retina, and iPhone X and XS displays)
* 198 MB
* Rated 9+
Pricing and Availability:
Pirate Sea Battle Challenge 1.0 is $4.99 USD (or an equivalent amount in other currencies) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Sports category for iPhone and iPad,. An Android version is available from both Google Play and the Amazon AppStore. A Windows 10 PC and Xbox version is available from the Windows Store.
For more information, please contact Ed Magnin.
Pirate Sea Battle Challenge YouTube video