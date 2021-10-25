azmvdnow.gov surpasses 2.5 million account activations

PHOENIX – More than 2.5 million Arizonans have discovered that the fastest, easiest and most convenient way to do business with the Arizona Motor Vehicle Division is to go online at azmvdnow.gov.

azmvdnow.gov is the MVD’s primary self-serve online website and recently surpassed 2.5 million account activations. That means the MVD is able to get millions of Arizonans out of the line and safely on the road.

While some MVD services, like the road test, a first-time driver license application and first-time vehicle registration, can’t be completed online, azmvdnow.gov offers convenient, contactless transactions for more than 30 services. Customers can complete more than two-thirds of all services on their own time and from the comfort of their own home, including:

Renewing vehicle registration

Renewing a driver license

Ordering a replacement driver license

Requesting a registration refund

Submitting a vehicle sold notice

Ordering a specialty or personalized license plate

Scheduling an in-office appointment

And many more

A robust selection of “how to” videos are available at azmvdnow.gov, which guide users through account activation, applying and renewing a driver license, requesting a registration refund and other services.

Anyone who already does business with MVD, like those with an Arizona driver license, state-issued ID card or vehicle registered in the state, already has a free account at azmvdnow.gov. To activate an account, visit azmvdnow.gov and follow the prompts.