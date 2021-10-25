Fargo VA Health Care System now administering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine booster doses for certain populations

The Fargo VA Health Care System is now administering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine booster doses for certain populations.

CDC recommendations for booster doses: For individuals who received a Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster dose at six months or more after their initial series:

For individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, booster doses are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.

There are now booster recommendations for all three available COVID-19 vaccines in the United States. Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose, and CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots. The Fargo VA Health Care System is administering only Moderna and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine booster doses at this time. Definition of booster dose – a vaccine dose provided after a two-dose series is completed to attempt to address the waning immunity from the original series.

Those who fall in to the categories referenced above can WALK IN (no appointment required) and receive Moderna and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine booster doses at the Fargo VA Medical Center’s third floor auditorium on the following dates and times:

Oct. 26: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Oct. 27: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Oct. 28: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Oct. 29: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Future COVID-19 vaccine booster dose dates, times, and locations – The Fargo VA Health Care System is planning additional COVID-19 booster dose availability in the near future. In the meantime, those interested in receiving a booster dose can call the Fargo VA at 701-239-3700, select option 2, then select option 1 primary care scheduling, to inquire about COVID-19 vaccine booster shot appointment locations – perhaps at a location near year – and options. Hours of operation for this phone line are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Central Time. You may also call your local VA outpatient clinic directly to discuss vaccine options.

If you choose, you can also receive your booster dose at no cost to you outside of VA. You can locate a vaccine site at www.vaccines.gov/search/. Make sure to take your CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card when you go. If you’ve already received your COVID-19 vaccine booster dose from a non-VA provider or location, please let your VA healthcare team know to help us in our vaccine planning. You can send a picture of your CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to your VA provider through secure messaging. You can also add your vaccine information to your MyHealtheVet health summary for your own records. To add your information, you’ll need a premium MyHealtheVet account. Learn more about managing your COVID-19 vaccine records online: https://www.myhealth.va.gov/mhv-portal-web/ss20210112-covid19-vaccine-records-online?inheritRedirect=true