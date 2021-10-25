Monday, Oct. 25

Storm rips through Western Washington, killing two and leaving more than 100,000 without power in Seattle and beyond A tree fell and killed two people and more than 100,000 customers lost power Sunday as a strong storm system brought wind and rain to the Puget Sound region. According to Puget Sound Energy’s website, by Sunday evening, the majority of outages were “concentrated in King and Pierce counties, with especially hard hit areas in and around Enumclaw, Graham, Issaquah, Orting, Redmond, Sammamish, Skykomish and Snoqualmie.” Available estimated restoration times and more information on outages are at pse.com/outage/outage-map. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Ken Lambert)

Abortion pills available by mail in WA, but access isn’t equitable In April, the Biden administration reversed a Trump-era requirement that made it impossible for doctors to remotely prescribe mifepristone, one of two drugs commonly used in medication abortion. The decision made abortion care accessible in the same way other forms of health care have been since March 2020, when clinicians pivoted to telehealth during the pandemic. But while providers in Washington state and across the country have embraced the new delivery system of medication abortion by mail, advocates say access remains far from universal, including in the Pacific Northwest. Continue reading at Crosscut. (Victor R. Caivano)

Greenhouse emissions reached record levels in 2020, even with pandemic lockdowns Despite a world economy that slowed significantly due to COVID-19, the accumulation of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere reached a new record last year, putting the goal of slowing the rise of global temperatures “way off track,” according to the World Meteorological Organization. The United Nations body said Monday that carbon dioxide had risen by more than the 10-year average in 2020 to 413.2 parts per million, despite a slight decrease in emissions due to the pandemic. Methane and nitrous oxide, two other potent greenhouse gases, also showed increases, the WMO said in the latest issue of its Greenhouse Gas Bulletin. Continue reading at KUOW. (Bloomberg)

