Skill Samurai is coming to Detroit

Nation's Leader in Career Readiness Education is Launching in Detroit

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2015, Skill Samurai, a STEM education and professional IT Certification franchise has introduced thousands of students to a broad range of technologies with an emphasis on computer programming. They currently operate in 15 cities across 6 countries and are growing rapidly.

Skill Samurai offers a complete curriculum to progress elementary school students from interest-based programs like robotics and Minecraft coding to high schoolers and adults with experience and certifications in fields such as Cloud Computing, IT Security, DevOps & Data Science. We work with leading technology companies like Amazon/Google/Microsoft, and place extra emphasis on hands on experience with technologies currently used in the industry. It’s often described as a mashup of kid’s STEM camps and professional Coding Bootcamps.

The Skill Samurai Career Readiness Program combines traditional classroom and online instruction with hands on software development to prepare high school students and adults for careers in the IT industry and then works to place them with local companies.

“At Skill Samurai™, we know that high school students are capable of earning the technical certifications and hands-on experience necessary to start a career in the IT industry and avoid the $100K+ investment of a 4-year university degree”. The typical Coding Bootcamp student is > 25 years old looking to start a career in technology with little or no experience. Bootcamps range from $8-$15K and are proliferating due to the extreme shortage of qualified IT candidates to fill the 2M+ current vacancies in the US IT Industry, which is growing to 2.5M in 2025.” - Jeff Hughes, CEO

Chris Schneider, a twenty-five year IT veteran and former Senior Vice President of Engineering at LLamasoft during their rapid growth from 2014-2019, is the newest franchise owner bringing Skill Samurai to Michigan.(https://www.linkedin.com/in/christoferschneider)

Regarding the shortage of qualified IT candidates…

“Computer Science graduates were turning down our offers of $90K+ with stock options! In response, we hired many people from local coding bootcamps, and when they didn’t have qualified candidates, we hired recent high school grads. These candidates were some of our most productive and affordable hires and within 2 years they were more valuable in the job market than a fresh Computer Science graduate, because they had real world experience building enterprise software under the guidance of senior engineers and were constantly being exposed and trained on the latest technology. They already had professional recommendations from senior executives/engineers on their LinkedIn profile and had begun building their professional network. Within 4 years they were making as much or more than their CS newly graduated counterparts and if you put both candidates in front of me, my choice would be a no brainer every time.” – Chris Schneider

Career Readiness Program

The purpose of this program is two-fold:

Provide a comprehensive and immersive learning environment where classroom instruction is combined with team-based product development to provide the knowledge, experience, and certifications to begin a career in IT.

Connect those students with local companies for both CR Program projects and employment upon completion.

We are committed to helping Michigan students launch careers without the burden of student debt. Over the next 5 years we will be opening Skill Samurai Centers in 20+ locations throughout Michigan, starting in the Detroit area.

We frequently partner with local schools to occupy available classrooms, which makes our programs more accessible to students and connects us to the community. We provide laptops, 3D printers, desktop game stations for eSports, digital music production and photography equipment, HD monitors, professional workstation furniture and a local infrastructure with high-speed connections to all the major cloud platforms. We provide teachers, learning content, and certification exams. We engage local companies to build future roadmap features and system integrations. CR Program students will experience first-hand enterprise software development and learn the leadership, teamwork, project management, customer interaction and public speaking skills necessary to be a modern IT professional.

Skill Samurai is delighted to be opening in Detroit to participate in the incredible revitalization and inspiration of the city that never gives up. Stay tuned for future press releases and the announcement of the first Michigan location.

For more information on Skill Samurai’s Career Readiness Programs, visit: https://www.skillsamurai.com/career-readiness-education/

The Hire A Samurai page provides an overview for companies looking to sponsor a Skill Samurai student project and to hire qualified, full-time employees: https://skillsamurai.com/detroit/hire-a-samurai/