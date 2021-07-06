Skill Samurai is Featured on the Cover of Franchise Journal Magazine

Skill Samurai on the cover of Franchise Journal Skill Samurai Castle HIll Skill Samurai Logo

We teach more than coding classes for kids. Skills Samurai is a one-of-a-kind program that prepares students for their future and puts them on a path towards high-demand, high-wage careers” — Jeff Hughes

MONCTON, NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its founding in 2015, in Riverview, NB. Skill Samurai (then Level UP Kids) has experienced rapid growth through its franchises.

Founder Jeff Hughes is thrilled to be on the cover of the July issue of Franchise Journal Magazine. "The July issue is dedicated to children's franchises, so it was a real honor when I found out that we were being featured on the cover."

Skill Samurai works with thousands of students worldwide. They now have franchises in Canada, the United States, Chile, Ecuador, Australia, and Singapore.

Read the entire article here: https://www.franchisejournal.com/july2021v

Skill Samurai is the first franchise in the world focused on preparing students for future careers.

They are looking for franchisees throughout North America.

Industry certifications help students prepare for careers in high-demand and high-wage occupations, such as IT, Healthcare, and Business.

The Skill Samurai Career Ready Program™ put students on a clearly defined, national-standard aligned path to explore career options and acquire the technical knowledge and skills to work towards industry-recognized certification and high-demand careers.

“We know that the world has changed, and traditional education hasn’t been able to keep up,” said Hughes. “To that end, we created a program that bridges the gap to ensure that students have skills that adapt to the changing needs of the marketplace. We believe that children should have access to a fun and inspiring curriculum that prepares them for their future.”

Founded in May 2015 by Jeff Hughes, Skill Samurai is an innovative and non-traditional approach to children’s programs. The company started with just one location in New Brunswick and has since expanded globally with locations across Canada, The United States, and Latin America. Skill Samurai engages students in supplemental Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) education, giving them a real academic advantage and the skills and motivation, they need to succeed in life.

Offering students, aged seven to eighteen, the opportunity to learn important tech skills, including coding and problem solving through computer science, Skill Samurai encourages children to pursue an interest in the growing tech industry through creativity, exploration, and friendship in an energetic kid-friendly learning environment. Skill Samurai classes prepare students for industry-recognized certifications.