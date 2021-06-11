Skill Samurai Open House in Windham, NH

Join us on June 19th from 1-3pm Skill Samurai Logo

Skill Samurai goes beyond the standard offerings of other available STEM programs to provide a clear, defined goal of preparing students for careers of the future.” — Jeff Hughes

WINDHAM, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Skill Samurai Center Opens in Windham



Come celebrate the opening of Skill Samurai on June 19th 1-3pm! We are excited to open our doors and welcome families to experience Skill Samurai and experience all that we offer.

This event is for your whole family to check out our Skill Samurai: the STEM space where kids can try activities like Scratch, Roblox, Robotics, 3D Printing and, Coding.

Enjoy coding, treats and prizes. Thanks to our community for helping us get here, we look forward to celebrating with you.

Skill Samurai Windham is owned and operated by Zak and Meg Bedrick. The couple has plans to open two more locations in the area over the next two years.

Windham children ages 8-16 can look forward to visiting the new Skill Samurai center to learn how to code, make video games, program robots, and make Youtube videos in a safe inclusive environment.

At Skill Samurai we believe that children should have access to a fun inspiring curriculum that prepares them for the future.

Skill Samurai is offering a full line up of summer camps. Every week is a different theme. This summer we are offering programs in Roblox, Minecraft, Game Design, and Robotics. Visit https://skillsamurai.com/windham/summer-camps

Beginning in September Skill Samurai Windham will offer flexible monthly coding memberships.

Skill Samurai is the world’s first franchise focused on career-readiness education. Our STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) program promotes our mission of becoming a leader in lifelong enrichment. In this day in age, students are being consumed by devices and technology. We are helping kids channel their technology obsession and turn it into something that actually helps them explore and understand and even turn it into a thriving career after high school. We strive to prepare students at an early age for the changing workplace infrastructure and help mitigate the severe shortage of STEM employees in the workforce. A staggering 50% of current jobs will be replaced with technology by 2025; however, the public education system does not have the programs in place to adequately prepare students for emerging careers in tech-related fields. We provide a clear solution to this problem by offering Career Readiness education to students ages 7-18 that build interest, excitement, and requisite skills for not just the jobs that exist today, but for those that will be in demand in the future.