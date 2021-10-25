Zorbies Launches TV Campaign in Florida Markets to Promote their Lines of Washable, Reusable Incontinence Underwear.

Zorbies Incontinence Underwear Zorbies Multi-Layer Incontinecne Protection

Zorbies announces the launch of a multi-channel TV campaign in Florida signifying the expansion of their brand building efforts beyond online only channels.

TAMPA, FL, USA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zorbies announcement that it is running a 6-week, multi-channel TV campaign in Florida marks its entrance into a major offline marketing channel.

“Our entry into TV is simply the next step in building Brand and product awareness. Online channels have proved very effective for us, but we know that our audience is still tuned into traditional channels, so the time is right for us to start reaching them there as well.” a Zorbies spokesperson said.

The campaign positioning is product-based, focusing on Zorbies men’s leak proof underwear. The ad highlights Zorbies exclusive underwear absorbency system that’s designed with wider coverage and more protective layers. This system is a highly differentiating product feature that’s earning Zorbies a stellar reputation for superior protection. Also highlighted is Zorbies 5-star rating for a great fit and being extremely comfortable.

These product attributes were selected for the ad based directly on Customer reviews. Men are welcoming Zorbies as a viable, preferable alternative to disposable diapers because they look like regular underwear, fit better so give better protection, and are way more comfortable.

The ads also include a 10% discount offer and a Free Shipping offer, both valid on all men’s incontinence products as well as all women’s incontinence and period underwear.

The flight will run on several channels including news formats, channels with male heavy programming as well as channels that skew toward a female viewership. The ad schedule includes daytime, overnight and prime time dayparts.

About Zorbies

Zorbies is a premium brand of high-quality men’s and women’s washable protective underwear. Product lines include:

• Zorbies Women’s Washable Incontinence Panties | Women’s Reusable Pad Underwear | Women’s Reusable Period Panties

• Zorbies Men’s Washable Incontinence Underwear | Men’s Reusable PocketWear for pads | Men’s Incontinence Sportswear

The Zorbies brand and zorbies.com are owned and operated by Ready to Buy, LLC, a US company.