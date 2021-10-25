Bridge Work Scheduled for Interstate 29 South over Skunk Creek in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Friday, Oct. 22, 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says an asphalt overlay on the bridge ends of the southbound Interstate 29 bridge over Skunk Creek in Sioux Falls is scheduled to begin. This bridge is located just north of the 26th Street exit.

Traffic will be reduced to two lanes through the construction and lane shifts will be used to give the contractor enough room to complete the work. Drivers are asked to be prepared for possible traffic congestion between 12th Street and 26th Street where ramp traffic will have a reduced area to merge into the southbound traffic.

SDDOT is advising drivers to reduce speed to 45 mph through the lane shifts.

This construction is designed to smooth out pavement at the bridge ends and is expected to last approximately two weeks.

The prime contractor on this $5.3 million project is Iowa Civil Contracting of Victor, Iowa.

