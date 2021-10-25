Larry Aiello Joins Park State Bank & Trust as Loan Officer
I feel Park State Bank is unique from other banking institutions in terms of relationship building.”WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Park State Bank & Trust (PSB&T) recently announced that Larry Aiello has taken on the position of Loan Officer.
— Larry Aiello, Loan Officer
Aiello, who is currently active duty with the United States Army, was hired as an intern by PSB&T through the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Department of Defense (DOD) partnership program called Hiring Our Heroes (HOH). HOH connects the military community—service members, military spouses, and veterans—with American businesses to create economic opportunity and a strong and diversified workforce. “My family and I feel extremely fortunate to have been afforded this opportunity by the DOD and the Bank’s management team,” said Aiello.
As a loan officer, Aiello will be using his background in the construction industry to focus on construction lending. “Working with clients and builders in our construction loan products line is an exciting prospect for me,” said Aiello. “I’m happy to be in the position to help enable our clients’ vision for their property and home.”
Born and raised in Somerville, Massachusetts, Aiello stated that he “chose an opportunity to work in a banking career, in particular with PSB&T, because I felt it was a great option to work with the citizens in the community of Woodland Park, and the surrounding area, assisting them in making their vision a reality.”
“I am delighted to have recruited Larry through the Hiring Our Heroes program,” said PSB&T President Tony Perry. “I am honored to have a soldier on our team with his dedication to both the Woodland Park community and the nation. Larry is a perfect match for our small business.”
“I feel Park State Bank is unique from other banking institutions in terms of relationship building,” said Aiello. “Our team works very hard to build lasting relationships with our clients, all the while focusing on tailoring and applying our products uniquely to the clients’ goals.”
“I will soon retire from the Military as an Army Colonel with over 30 years of service to our Country. My wife Kim, (Colonel Retired), recently retired from the Army in June 2021. We have two adult children Nicholas and Hannah, and we are both excited and proud to live and work in Woodland Park, Colorado,” said Aiello.
About Park State Bank & Trust
PSB&T is a community bank that is locally owned and staffed, privately held and has served the Teller County community for more than 50 years. “We have always been agile and responsive, and our superior service is recognized as we listen and serve. We are your community bank,” Tony Perry, President and CEO said. Visit http://www.psbtrust.com for more Park State Bank & Trust lending program details. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. NMLS#684265
