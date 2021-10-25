I-70 Bridges Project Update

Page Content

CHARLESTON, WV – Continuing its commitment to transparency, the West Virginia Department of Transportation offers the following weekly update on the I-70 Bridges Projects in Ohio County for the week of October 18, 2021. Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:

Week of 10/18/2021

The left lane I-70 Westbound closure at Milepost 5.23, near Exit 5.

Construction continued in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers were in effect.

The Market Street Overpass width reduction continued.

The lane width reductions on the eastbound entrance ramp and westbound exit ramp to Wheeling Island continued.

The single lane closures on Route 40 in the Elm Grove area from Lincoln Drive through the I-470 overpass continued. These closures will continue intermittently over the next two months.

The closure of Exit 1A to downtown Wheeling on I-70 Eastbound continued. The detour route during this closure is Exit 1B to 16th Street.

Look Ahead to Week of 10/25/2021

Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.

The Market Street Overpass width reduction will continue.

The lane width reductions on the eastbound entrance ramp and westbound exit ramp to Wheeling Island will continue.

The closure of Exit 1A to downtown Wheeling on I-70 Eastbound will continue. The detour route during this closure will be Exit 1B to 16th Street.

Overnight I-70 Westbound single lane closures near Exit 5 on Friday, October 29 and a closure of the Exit 5 on-ramp from Route 40 during this time.

Ramp closure from US 250 North to I-70 Eastbound through the week.

Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at (304) 810-3214. Please note that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com.​