Overnight I-70 Westbound Lane Closures near Exit 5

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that beginning Friday, October 29, 2021 alternating single lane closures will be in place on I-70 Westbound at milepost 5.23, near Exit 5, from 9:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m. the following morning. The I-70 Westbound Exit 5 on-ramp from Route 40 will also be closed during this time. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com. ​

