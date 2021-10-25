Submit Release
News Search

There were 459 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,852 in the last 365 days.

Overnight I-70 Westbound Lane Closures near Exit 5

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that beginning Friday, October 29, 2021 alternating single lane closures will be in place on I-70 Westbound at milepost 5.23, near Exit 5, from 9:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m. the following morning. The I-70 Westbound Exit 5 on-ramp from Route 40 will also be closed during this time. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com. ​

You just read:

Overnight I-70 Westbound Lane Closures near Exit 5

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.