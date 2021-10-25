Pop Star Nick Carter To Release New EP and NFT Collection on Blockchain
EINPresswire.com/ -- Nick Carter announced today that he will be releasing a new EP and NFT collection on blockchain. The Grammy-nominated artist has sold over 130 million records as both a solo artist and as a member of the Backstreet Boys.
Carter will be working with HUMBL, a Web 3 consumer blockchain company and BLOCKS, a decentralized blockchain network, to implement the program.
The EP will debut some time in early 2022, and it will be preceded by a HUMBL Holidays listening party in December 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Carter will share several of the songs from the upcoming EP. HUMBL Tickets will be available to the event with commemorative NFTs, along with new BLOCKS Metadata storage and BLOCKS Registry verification functions.
"I’ve been studying and investing in blockchain for years now and wanted to help keep pushing the music industry forward into this new dimension of commerce between the fans and artists," said Nick Carter. "Having lived through various tech cycles in the music business, I feel like blockchain is the most direct way yet for artists and fans to listen, exchange and connect and I'm excited to be a part of helping lead that global adoption."
“We are working to streamline the experience of consumer media, ticketing and NFTs on blockchain across the HUMBL Platform,” said Michele Rivera, HUMBL SVP Partnerships. “We’re excited to work with Nick and his team on this groundbreaking initiative.”
About HUMBL
HUMBL is a Web 3, consumer platform working to simplify blockchain use cases such as mobile payments, tickets and NFTs.
About BLOCKS
BLOCKS was developed as a US-based, rapidly decentralized blockchain, focused on providing simple use cases and builder modules for consumers, corporations, and governments.
BLOCKS is one of the world’s first Wyoming DAO, LLC’s and was designed to become a rapidly autonomous, fully decentralized and community governed blockchain by its BLOCKS token holders across the global network.
CONTACT:
PR@HUMBLPay.com
Forward Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.
HUMBL
Carter will be working with HUMBL, a Web 3 consumer blockchain company and BLOCKS, a decentralized blockchain network, to implement the program.
The EP will debut some time in early 2022, and it will be preceded by a HUMBL Holidays listening party in December 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Carter will share several of the songs from the upcoming EP. HUMBL Tickets will be available to the event with commemorative NFTs, along with new BLOCKS Metadata storage and BLOCKS Registry verification functions.
"I’ve been studying and investing in blockchain for years now and wanted to help keep pushing the music industry forward into this new dimension of commerce between the fans and artists," said Nick Carter. "Having lived through various tech cycles in the music business, I feel like blockchain is the most direct way yet for artists and fans to listen, exchange and connect and I'm excited to be a part of helping lead that global adoption."
“We are working to streamline the experience of consumer media, ticketing and NFTs on blockchain across the HUMBL Platform,” said Michele Rivera, HUMBL SVP Partnerships. “We’re excited to work with Nick and his team on this groundbreaking initiative.”
About HUMBL
HUMBL is a Web 3, consumer platform working to simplify blockchain use cases such as mobile payments, tickets and NFTs.
About BLOCKS
BLOCKS was developed as a US-based, rapidly decentralized blockchain, focused on providing simple use cases and builder modules for consumers, corporations, and governments.
BLOCKS is one of the world’s first Wyoming DAO, LLC’s and was designed to become a rapidly autonomous, fully decentralized and community governed blockchain by its BLOCKS token holders across the global network.
CONTACT:
PR@HUMBLPay.com
Forward Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.
HUMBL
PR@HUMBLPay.com
Christopher Bibey