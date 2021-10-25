IBA Group Wins ITE Award 2020-2021
IT Europa selects IBA Group the winner of the European IT & Software Excellence Awards 2020-2021 in the category Enterprise Solution of the Year
This is a milestone, that is adding another dimension to your overall professional accomplishments. We believe this is only the beginning and there are greater joint projects ahead of us.”PRAGUE, CZECHIA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 19, IT Europa announced the winners of the European IT & Software Excellence Awards 2020-2021. IBA Group received an award in the category
• Enterprise (on-premises/hybrid) Solution of the Year
IT Europa hosted the live Awards event after an 18-month hiatus caused by the pandemic. According to the organizers, “these Awards are the benchmark of industry excellence. From categories detailing remote working solutions and solution providers, to application developer & ISVs and suppliers, it was an event to remember.”
The shortlist for the category Enterprise (on-premises/hybrid) Solution of the Year comes from 2020, as IT Europa suspended winner selection because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The IBA’s award-winning project is an SAP S/4HANA solution that automates major business processes at the Georgian Railway.
Nino Kubinidze, CIO and Director of the World Business Solutions branch of the Georgian Railway, said: "We feel so overwhelmed by the joy of seeing you win the European IT & Software Excellence Award!! Congratulations on your outstanding achievement!
This is a milestone, that is adding another dimension to your overall professional accomplishments. We believe this is only the beginning and there are greater joint projects ahead of us. On behalf of the JSC Georgian Railway, congratulations again on your well-deserved success!!"
Sergei Levteev, IBA Group Chairman, added: “Development and implementation of software solutions is what we do every day. We strive to make our customers’ life easier and more comfortable, and feel happy, if our clients are satisfied. But when a solution is recognized by a high-profile international jury, this inspires us even more. I would like to say thanks to IT Europa for the award and to the Georgian Railway for their trust and cooperation. And for sure, we will use this recognition as a springboard for greater progress.”
Background
IBA Group has been a contestant of the European IT & Software Excellence Awards since 2008. The following is the list of the company’s awards throughout the contest history.
2020-2021: Enterprise (on-premises/hybrid) Solution of the Year
2019: Big Data, IoT or Analytics Solution of the Year ¬¬¬
2018: Software Innovation Solution of the Year
2017: Information & Document Management Solution of the Year
2015: Vertical Solution of the Year
2014: ERP/Supply Chain Management Solution of the Year
2012: Database Solution of the Year
2011: Relationship Management of the Year
About European IT & Software Excellence Awards
A leading pan-European contest for ISVs, Solution Providers, and Systems Integrators and their vendor and distributor partners, the European IT & Software Excellence Awards reward excellence in software development among European IT and telecommunication solution providers.
The European IT & Software Excellence Awards 2021 is the 13th edition of the awards (or the 12th, as the 2020 awards merged with the 2021 awards), where companies from across Europe demonstrate their ability to deliver innovative IT solutions to clients.
The 2021 awards are split into the following four categories.
• For MSPs, VARs, and integrators, with attention given to the solutions they have developed
• For application developers and ISVs, looking into the innovative solutions they have created over the course of the year
• For suppliers, highlighting those vendors, distributors, and service providers that strive to support their partners in achieving excellence
• For remote working solutions that highlight the best remote working tools for collaboration and task management (new addition in 2021).
About IT Europa
IT Europa is a leading provider of strategic business intelligence, news and analysis on the European IT marketplace and the primary channels that serve it. In addition to its news services, the company markets a range of database reports and organises European conferences and events for the IT and Telecoms sectors. For further details visit: www.iteuropa.com
About IBA Group
IBA Group is one of the largest IT service providers in Eastern Europe, performing software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting with 3,000 IT and business professionals. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers in 13 countries. IBA Group focuses on mainframe systems, enterprise and web applications, and SAP solutions, as well as cloud, IoT, and RPA / ML / AI technologies. The IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's European IT & Software Excellence Awards, of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association, and of Business Services Awards by CEE Business Media. For more information, visit http://ibagroupit.com
All IBA Group's ITE Awards