ANIL UZUN Calls out to Wildlife Photographers to Take Action on the Climate Change Activism
ANIL UZUN calls out to all Wildlife Photographers in the world to take action on nature that is under pressure from humans.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANIL UZUN is an architect and a photographer organizing group exhibitions for the underground artists, facilitates projects for independent photographers, and joins the photography projects and presentations with his work.
“Nature is breathtaking, and my colleagues capture spectacular pictures to show to us how magnificent the wildlife is. But in recent years we have seen in the photos that natural life is under great pressure. We are on the brink of an ecological disaster. In my opinion the Wildlife Photographers serve as a compelling reminder of the importance of the rich diversity of life on Earth, and their work reminds us that we should secure the future of our planet.” says ANIL UZUN.
The reason I am calling out to them to raise their voices for the future of the planet is that they have the power to do that. Everyday one wildlife photographer is capturing a moment showing our planet is under human pressure and many species struggle to fight against it. We are facing a challenge, maybe the biggest challenge humanity has faced so far and we need to take collective action.” he continues.
Who is ANIL UZUN?
ANIL UZUN is an architect and a photographer. He was born in 1968 in İstanbul. He has been taking photos since 1990 and has been an architect since 1994. ANIL UZUN organizes group exhibitions for the underground artists, facilitates projects for independent photography artists, and makes their work seen. He also joins the photography projects and presentations with his books. He works as an independent architect for many companies and projects and travels worldwide to take photos.
