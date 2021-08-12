ANIL UZUN Announces That His Art Gallery Will Remain Closed Until Fall 2021
ANIL UZUN Gallery will remain closed until fall of 2021 in accordance with measures to limit the spread of COVID-19LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANIL UZUN is an architect and a photographer organizing group exhibitions for the underground artists, facilitates projects for independent photographers, and joins the photography projects and presentations with his work. He announced that his gallery will remain closed until fall. The last exhibition at the gallery Poverty, Injustice and Pandemic was on view when the venue closed, and will reopen to the public in fall.
ANIL UZUN says “I sadly decided to cancel all exhibitions in my gallery, which is a laboratory for the exploration of art in its historical, cultural, and social contexts. I had to make the decision because these are extremely difficult times on many levels, and I have to ensure the well-being of the visitors. I look forward to welcoming back visitors”
The gallery produces exhibitions encompassing photography, architecture and decorative arts, video, film, and performance. The Gallery also hosts traveling shows from around the world.
General Information
ANIL UZUN Art Gallery, Istanbul
Gazi Mah, İzzetali SK 34/1
Tel: 0212/7682280 Turkey
Who is ANIL UZUN?
ANIL UZUN is an architect and a photographer. He was born in 1968 in İstanbul. He has been taking photos since 1990 and has been an architect since 1994. ANIL UZUN organizes group exhibitions for the underground artists, facilitates projects for independent photography artists, and makes their work seen. He also joins the photography projects and presentations with his books. He works as an independent architect for many companies and projects and travels worldwide to take photos.
New Age Agency
New Age Agency
email us here