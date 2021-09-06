ANIL UZUN Calls Out for Diversity to Major Photography Companies
ANIL UZUN calls out on the major photography brands including Fuji, Canon and Kodak to open doors to diversity.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANIL UZUN is an architect and a photographer organizing group exhibitions for the underground artists, facilitates projects for independent photographers, and joins the photography projects and presentations with his work.
“It is 2021 and I want big camera brands to ditch their male oriented approach in the sector and pledge to promote more women, LGBTQ and photographers of colour.” says ANIL UZUN. “Male-oriented and white-centric approach is not something that we can tolerate. A lot of sectors have adopted pro-diversity campaigns whereas in photography big companies have not changed their marketing strategies.” he continues.
More than 75 percent of photography students are women. The number of women in professional photographers decreases but the marketing companies do not align with the principles of women.
“Here, I would like to reach out to photographers and invite them to raise their voices to urge the big photography companies to diversify their marketing strategies and select their brand ambassadors from women, LGBTQs and people of color.” ANIL UZUN continues.
Who is ANIL UZUN?
ANIL UZUN is an architect and a photographer. He was born in 1968 in İstanbul. He has been taking photos since 1990 and has been an architect since 1994. ANIL UZUN organizes group exhibitions for the underground artists, facilitates projects for independent photography artists, and makes their work seen. He also joins the photography projects and presentations with his books. He works as an independent architect for many companies and projects and travels worldwide to take photos.
