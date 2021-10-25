Historic Circa 1832 Stafford County Country Home & 3 Acre Parcel Set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
This property would continue to make a wonderful primary residence or AirBnb investment property. Take advantage of this rare opportunity to Bid Your Price and Make it Yours!”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auctions of a historic circa 1832 3 bedroom home w/several outbuildings on 4 +/- acres and a 3.18 +/- acre adjoining land parcel in Stafford County, VA, on Thursday, November 4 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“For the last 63 years the Street Family has owned, cared for and cherished this lovely historic home in South Stafford County, VA. Having relocated to a more manageable living environment, they have entrusted us to market and sell this family treasure to the Highest Bidder. This property would continue to make a wonderful primary residence or AirBnb investment property, said Nicholls. “Take advantage of this rare opportunity to Bid Your Price and Make it Yours!”
You will also have an opportunity to purchase an adjacent 3.18 +/- acre land parcel located off of Ferry Road in the heart of Stafford County. Buy them individually or purchase 7+ acres in its entirety noted Nicholls.
“These beautiful historic properties are conveniently located only 1.8 miles from Rt. 3 (Kings Highway), 2 miles from the Blue & Gray Parkway (easy access to Rts. 1, 2 & 3), 2.5 miles from downtown historic Fredericksburg, 1.5 miles from Ferry Farm Elementary School, less than 5 miles to 2 VRE commuter rail stations, 4.5 miles from Shannon Airport and 11 miles from Stafford Regional Airport, and minutes from historic Ferry Farm (George Washington's boyhood home), Civil War battlefields, museums and much more!!” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Coordinator.
The auction’s dates and times, addresses and property highlights follow below.
Thursday, November 4 at 2 PM – 6 Purvis Lane, Fredericksburg, VA 22405
3 BR/1 BA two story home (circa 1832) on 4.07 +/- acres off of Ferry Rd. in the heart of South Stafford County, VA
• This homes measures 1,708 finished +/- sf., and features an eat-in kitchen (all appliances convey); living room; dining room; attic; open front porch
• Heart pine flooring & linoleum flooring
• Gravel driveway; 25' deeded easement for the shared driveway
• Detached 24'x40' barn/work shop, smoke house & well house
• This home can be occupied immediately and modernized at the new owner's convenience. This property would be a perfect fit for animal lovers, a hobby farmer, an AirBnb and so much more!
Please contact Tony Wilson for details (540-748-1359)
3.18 +/- acre land parcel located off of Ferry Rd. in the heart of Stafford County, VA.
• You will also have an opportunity to purchase an adjacent 3 BR/1 BA home on 4 +/- acres. Buy them individually or purchase 7+ acres in its entirety!!
This historically significant simple country home was built in 1832 by Simeon Peyton, and was later home to Captain John Sands, an English sailor and his wife Pina, who in 1862 witnessed the passage of over 100,000 Union Army soldiers heading to invade Fredericksburg with horse-drawn wagons hauling supplies and pontoon bridge components. Captain Sands stated that during the 1862 battle the fires burning in Fredericksburg lit up the sky and were visible from the home. After the battle wounded Federal troops were sheltered at the house.
Originally, this old house had one room downstairs, with a hall and staircase to the second floor, which had one room and a hallway to the attic staircase. There were small fireplaces on the first and second floors. Additions and renovations were made in the 1870’s, 1920’s, 1940’s and 1950’s.
The real estate auctions are open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, contact Tony Wilson (540-748-1359) or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
