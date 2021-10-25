New airline aha! launches with inaugural nonstop flight from Reno-Tahoe to Pasco/Tri-Cities
ExpressJet Airlines CEO Subodh Karnik addresses the crowd at Tri-Cities, Wash. at the celebration for the first aha! flight to launch nonstop service to Reno.
aha! powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines completes successful inaugural nonstop flight from Reno to Pasco-Tri-Cities Wash. on October 24.PASCO, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- aha! powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines is excited to become part of the Pasco/Tri-Cities community with its inaugural nonstop flight from Reno on October 24. The inaugural flight begins aha! service from Reno-Tahoe International Airport to Tri-Cities three times weekly.
“We’re really excited to provide Tri-Cities residents the opportunity to take short trips to Reno and Lake Tahoe without the hassle of a long drive or multiple airport stops and layovers,” said ExpressJet’s CEO Subodh Karnik. “aha!’s nonstop flight from Reno to the Tri-Cities will also be a boon to incoming tourists, who will have more time to enjoy the area’s great recreational, cultural and nature activities including the numerous wineries and microbreweries and the year-round festivals.”
This was the first of eight nonstop aha! flights to smaller western U.S. cities from aha!’s hub and home base at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
aha! launches Reno-Tahoe to Bakersfield, Calif. on October 25. Other nonstop flights, from Reno-Tahoe, follow in quick succession:
Pasco/Tri-Cities, Wash. 24-Oct-21
Bakersfield, Calif. 25-Oct-21
Medford/Ashland, Ore. 31-Oct-21
Eugene/Springfield, Ore. 1-Nov-21
Ontario, Calif. 4-Nov-21
Redmond/Bend, Ore. 5-Nov-21
Eureka/Arcata, Calif. 9-Nov-21
Fresno/Yosemite, Calif. 10-Nov-21
Convenient Nonstop Flights = More Vacations and Trips
Flights to Pasco-Tri-Cities will operate each Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday departing Tri-Cities Airport at 4:25 p.m. PT arriving in Reno-Tahoe at 6 p.m. PT. The quick 1 hour and 35 minute nonstop flight eliminates the need for time consuming connections at crowded hubs or a long drive. Nonstop flights give travelers more time for adventure and less time traveling making short, spontaneous vacations possible. Return flights will operate on the same days, departing Reno-Tahoe at 2:05 p.m. PT and arriving in Tri-Cities at 3:40 p.m. PT.
Special Introductory $49 Fares!
aha! is offering an introductory, limited-time launch fare of $49 each way* until November 15th. Book at www.flyaha.com or through the aha! contact center 775-439-0888.
About aha!
aha! is a leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines. aha! seeks to provide travelers in smaller communities, many who have seen air service reduced over the past decade through airline mergers, with convenient, short, nonstop flights to high-quality destinations like the Reno-Lake Tahoe region. In addition to offering value-priced, nonstop flights, aha! will soon partner with resorts, casinos and attractions to “bundle” value-priced vacation packages.
