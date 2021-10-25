National Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Clubs (NFBPWC) Donates Hijabs, and Clothes to Afghan Women
Home in the U.S. for displaced Afghan women starts by creating normalcy with familiar clothes and supplies donated by NFBPWC members, coordinated by NYC Club.
Our New York City Affiliate Chapter was integral in making this delivery happen, working with Team Rubicon and coordinating our national efforts.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Clubs is pleased to follow up on its actions by collecting funds and goods vital to the incoming displaced Afghans, notably the women. We have been able to provide new undergarments, gently used clothing, bolts of new material and sewing supplies, as well as some 12,000 new hijab hair bonnets. The bolts of material and the hair bonnets were donated through Material for the Arts (MFTA) in NYC.
— Megan Shellman-Rickard, NFBPWC President
Some of the goods were forwarded to military bases in the Midwest, while a large shipment was delivered to a military base in NJ by members of the Special Project for Afghan Women out of the NYC NFBPWC Affiliate Chapter, including co-chair Soto and student member VanVleck.
We have learned that strollers, baby clothes, winter coats and winter shoes are also needed. We encourage donations of these materials through Team Rubicon, an NGO that responds to disasters, health crises, and humanitarian emergencies.
NFBPWC plans to continue our focus on the business and professional women, as well as young women, who will be leaving the bases as residents to start new lives in America. The response from both Team Rubicon and the Department of Homeland Security’s coordinators to our initial donations has been extremely positive. They see us as truly welcoming of these new guests of America – individuals who have placed their lives at risk for our troops and those working in Afghanistan over the past two decades.
We are honored and humbled to be able to continue our core mission of advocating for business and professional women in the US, to include the Afghan women refugees. We are preparing to share with these women a series of advocacy programs, diversity and inclusion training efforts, and mentoring programs. These efforts are in collaboration with partners ready to provide employment and support for a positive integration into American cultural norms and customs.
We encourage individuals to join our organization and to participate in our highly respected cultural awareness training, mentoring programs, and other advocacy efforts.
About the NFBPWC
The National Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Clubs (NFBPWC) was founded in 1919. In 1930, Dr. Lena Madesin Phillips a co-founder of the NFBPWC, founded the International Federation of Business and Professional Women.
NFBPWC USA, is a 101-year-old organization. We are a national network of Business and Professional Women with the objectives of developing professional, business and leadership potential for all women. We advocate for the equal participation of women and men in power and decision-making roles.
As a member of BPW International, NFBPWC-USA has consultative status with the United Nations and works closely with many NGOs (non-governmental organizations) throughout the world. Through the work of the New York City Chapter of NFBPWC, we have consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and participatory status with the Council of Europe.
Former NFBPWC members are pioneers of the women’s equality movement, and include four first ladies of the United States, a US supreme court justice, authors, and esteemed business leaders.
Those interested in joining the NFBPWC can visit https://www.nfbpwc.org/member_benefits.
For more information about the NFBPWC, please visit nfbpwc.org.
