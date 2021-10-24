Submit Release
News Search

There were 70 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,473 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Pole) Offense: 3100 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Pole) offense that occurred on Saturday, October 23, 2021, in the 3100 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast.

 

At approximately 7:38 pm, the suspect and two victims were involved in an altercation at the listed location. The suspect then assaulted the victims with a pole. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Saturday, October 23, 2021, 43 year-old Darryl Barnes, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Pole).

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Pole) Offense: 3100 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.