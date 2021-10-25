YouAppi Ranked in Top 10 for Remarketing Companies in 2021 AppsFlyer Performance Index
YouAppi was named one of AppsFlyer’s Top 10 Remarketing Companies in North America last week.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YouAppi (www.youappi.com), a leading performance-based mobile app marketing platform for the world’s largest app publishers and brands, was named one of AppsFlyer’s Top 10 Remarketing Companies in North America last week. In AppsFlyer’s bi-annual Performance Index, which ranks the top media sources in mobile advertising, YouAppi’s ReAppi solution received the high quality ranking of #7 in gaming and #10 overall for categories in North America.
AppsFlyer’s Performance Index, a prestigious industry benchmark, helps recognize the industry leaders within mobile advertising. The 2021 Edition Index analyzed 623 media sources, 33 billion installs, and over 17,000 apps— a significantly larger data base than previous indexes. Other honorees this year included Google, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.
“I am honored that YouAppi is once again on the index”, says Moshe Vaknin, CEO and Co-Founder of YouAppi. “It is a real testament to our team’s dedication and to their ability to seamlessly adapt and thrive in a time of massive change in the industry.”
As a subcategory of the Performance Index, the Remarketing Index ranks media sources based on their ability to deliver high quality users from remarketing campaigns at scale. YouAppi has significantly increased its efforts in this activity through growth and scale in app remarketing. The company’s success is driven by both volume in the non-gaming category as well as quality in the gaming category for North America.
“The changes in the mobile marketing ecosystem over the past year have shown us that in the midst of chaos, there is opportunity,” notes Hilt Mioduser-Ames, YouAppi VP of Growth and Retargeting. “The Index just affirms our evolving programmatic and creative strategies and what we’ve been building.”
YouAppi is a leading performance-based mobile app marketing platform for the world's largest app publishers and brands. From user acquisition to retention via app remarketing and re-engagement, the tech company delivers a comprehensive range of mobile marketing solutions to grow your business at every stage of the user funnel. Powered by machine learning and audience targeting, YouAppi's proven proprietary app marketing technology finds and retains the most profitable users for its clients.
