Update - St. Albans Barracks Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A204122
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. J. Peterson
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 10/19/21 @ 0422 hours
STREET: US. Route 2
TOWN: Alburgh
ROAD CONDITIONS: clear and dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Kyle Gerbe
AGE: 32
SEAT BELT?: Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020 Tesla
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Critical
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time VSP and local fire personnel responded to the above location for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a single motor vehicle. It was reported that the vehicle struck a telephone pole and the operator was entrapped in the vehicle with unknown injuries. Upon arrival, it was determined that operator was the sole occupant of the vehicle and sustained significant injury and was transported via air to the University of Vermont Medical Center. There were no other parties involved or injured in this crash.
VSP was assisted on scene by Alburgh Rescue, Alburgh Fire, Missisquoi Valley Rescue, UVM Healthnet and Poissant Auto.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation and any person who witnessed this crash is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 524-5993.