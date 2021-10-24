Update - St. Albans Barracks Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A204122

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. J. Peterson

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 10/19/21 @ 0422 hours

STREET: US. Route 2

TOWN: Alburgh

ROAD CONDITIONS: clear and dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Kyle Gerbe

AGE: 32

SEAT BELT?: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020 Tesla

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Critical

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time VSP and local fire personnel responded to the above location for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a single motor vehicle. It was reported that the vehicle struck a telephone pole and the operator was entrapped in the vehicle with unknown injuries. Upon arrival, it was determined that operator was the sole occupant of the vehicle and sustained significant injury and was transported via air to the University of Vermont Medical Center. There were no other parties involved or injured in this crash.

VSP was assisted on scene by Alburgh Rescue, Alburgh Fire, Missisquoi Valley Rescue, UVM Healthnet and Poissant Auto.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and any person who witnessed this crash is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 524-5993.