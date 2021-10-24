Arrest Made in Homicide Offenses

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in two separate homicide offenses that occurred on Saturday, October 23, 2021, in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast and on Monday, October 5, 2020 in the 4900 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 8:13 pm, on Saturday, October 23, 2021, members of the Sixth District responded to the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim, unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital where after all lifesaving efforts failed, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 23 year-old Juwan Smith, of Southeast, DC.

The suspect, 24 year-old Javon Duckwilder, of Southeast, DC, was apprehended by responding officers. He has been charged with First Degree Murder While Armed.

Additionally, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, Duckwilder was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed for a homicide that occurred on Monday, October 5, 2020, at approximately 1:30 am, in the 4900 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The decedent in this case was identified as 23 year-old Alexander Nwogu, of Blacksburg, Virginia. This case remains under investigation.

Anyone who has information regarding any homicide is encouraged to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411. The Metropolitan Police of Washington, DC currently offers up to a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect in a homicide offense.