The NBCC & Famous Amos Has Partnered To Launch Ingredients For Success

This delicious homemade signature helped them gain fame just by word of mouth. From there, the Famous Amos story becomes a Hollywood success story. Iconic musicians and other Hollywood celebrities began singing the praises of delicious tiny cookies from the tiny bakery.

The Famous Amos story began in 1975 at a bakery on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, California. Inspired by a family recipe, the founder Wally Amos perfected the ultimate chocolate chip cookie. He used only the best ingredients to make his bite-size cookies.

The largest Black business association in the world and is dedicated to economically empowering and sustaining African-American communities through entrepreneurship and capitalistic activity within the United States.

Building Black Wealth Through Entrepreneurial Pursuits.

Famous Amos remains committed to fostering racial equity through the work that we do as a company and our connection to the communities we serve.”
— Rachna Patel, Senior Director, Distinctive Brands at Ferrara
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Black Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) in partnership with Famous Amos, announced the launch of its Ingredients for Success Initiative, a grant and mentorship program that aims to provide the necessary tools and resources to help Black business owners succeed. Apply Here!

“In honor of Wally Amos, the founder of Famous Amos, we are extremely grateful to partner with the NBCC to help create pathways for Black business owners to thrive,” said Rachna Patel, Senior Director, Distinctive Brands at Ferrara. “Famous Amos remains committed to fostering racial equity through the work that we do as a company and our connection to the communities we serve.”

Charles H. DeBow III, Executive Director of the NBCC, added, “Our mission is the economic empowerment of Black businesses and communities. We are pleased to partner with Famous Amos to provide mentorship, as well as the necessary tools and resources to the grant recipients to assist them to not only participate but to succeed in America’s economy.”

Businesses must be at minimum 90% Black-owned and have been in operation for five years or less. All entries must be submitted by Nov. 29 by 11:59 pm EST. Grant applications will be judged by some of the nation’s foremost Black business leaders, including Jeffery Beckham Jr., Chief Executive Officer at Chicago Scholars; Roby Mercharles, Vice President of Partnerships at The American Dream Fund & Marketplace; Steve Canal, Co-Founder of Flourish, ONE Venture Group, Saint Miles and The Baptist Collection; and Mandy Bowman, and Founder and CEO of Official Black Wall Street.

