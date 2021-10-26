Submit Release
Indianapolis Rehabilitation Hospital Appoints Kamran Quraishi, MD as Medical Director

Kamran Quraishi, MD

Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital Continues to Develop Rehabilitation Services Needed in the Community

My approach is setting the highest medical standard for patients requiring intensive inpatient rehabilitation”
— Kamran Quraishi, MD

CARMEL, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indianapolis Rehabilitation Hospital welcomes Kamran Quraishi, MD, to serve as the new Medical Director. Dr. Quraishi leads the medical staff and therapy teams to provide quality patient care.

As a specialist in post-acute medical care, Dr. Quraishi works with other physicians to achieve comprehensive medical care for those patients with a debilitating injury or illness. He has established medical management models to close the gap between acute and post-acute care. Dr. Quraishi has an undergraduate degree in Sociology and Biology from the University of Louisville and a graduate degree from Indiana University. He was awarded a doctorate in Medicine from Saba University School of Medicine, Netherlands, Antilles, where he received the Dean's Award for Excellence in Clinical Studies. Dr. Quraishi completed his internal medicine residency at St. Mary's Health Center, St. Louis, MO.

He serves as the Chief Medical Officer for Impact Physician Group that provides medical services to patients in inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and skilled nursing facilities across the Midwest. Dr. Quraishi is a member of both the American College of Physicians and the American Medical Association.

About Indianapolis Rehabilitation Hospital
Indianapolis Rehabilitation Hospital is in the heart of Carmel, and it's only a few minutes from the Carmel Arts & Design District. The 40-bed rehab hospital will increase employment opportunities with approximately 125 positions. This motivated team will provide comprehensive rehab for people who have suffered a debilitating disease or illness, such as a stroke, brain injury, multi-trauma, or other complex neurological and orthopedic diseases or injuries, and return them to an optimal fulfilling life. Visit Indy Rehab, find them on LinkedIn, and like them on Facebook

Gina Thomas
Nobis Rehab Partners
+1 469-640-6507
gthomas@nobisrehabpartners.com

