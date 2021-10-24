Submit Release
News Search

There were 131 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,515 in the last 365 days.

New Gloucester Crash

red Volkswagen crashedNew Gloucester woman was injured after losing control of her car and hitting a tree.

On Saturday, October 23, 2021 at approximately 2:22 p.m. Maine State Police responded to a single vehicle crash in New Gloucester.

50 year old Tasha Dostie of New Gloucester was traveling northeast on Snow Hill Rd when her 2002 Volkswagen Beetle left the road. Dotsie overcorrected, went into a sideways spin and struck a tree. New Gloucester Fire had to use the jaws of life to extricate Dostie from car. During that time the road was shut down. It re-opened about 15 minutes later. Dostie was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.  The investigation showed speed was a factor in the crash.  

You just read:

New Gloucester Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.