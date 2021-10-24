New Gloucester Crash

New Gloucester woman was injured after losing control of her car and hitting a tree.

On Saturday, October 23, 2021 at approximately 2:22 p.m. Maine State Police responded to a single vehicle crash in New Gloucester.

50 year old Tasha Dostie of New Gloucester was traveling northeast on Snow Hill Rd when her 2002 Volkswagen Beetle left the road. Dotsie overcorrected, went into a sideways spin and struck a tree. New Gloucester Fire had to use the jaws of life to extricate Dostie from car. During that time the road was shut down. It re-opened about 15 minutes later. Dostie was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation showed speed was a factor in the crash.