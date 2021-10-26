The Institute of Space Commerce Welcomes Elias de Andrade Jr. as New Executive Director
We strongly believe that Elias has the capacity and commitment to help the Institute achieve its goals in the years to come”AUSTIN , TEXAS, USA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute of Space Commerce (ISC) is proud to announce Elias de Andrade Jr. as its new Executive Director. De Andrade has been Deputy Director of the ISC since May 2020, working alongside Dr. Michael Simpson, now ISC Executive Director emeritus, Chris Stott and Michael Potter, ISC Co-Founders. As Dr. Simpson continues his duties in the institution as fellow and mentor, de Andrade will assume his managing position.
— Chris Stott
Originally from Recife, Brazil, de Andrade’s career in space started in 2012 as Brazilian diplomatic delegate at the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (UNCOPUOS). For six years, he assisted diplomatic delegations and the committee achieve consensus on several space policies. He also interned at the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) and SES headquarters. De Andrade is a polymath with advanced degrees in global studies, space studies, history, philosophy, sociology and has authored and co-authored a number of publications. He is an alumnus of the University of Vienna and International Space University.
“I am honored to pass the baton to Elias, a graduate of the International Space University (ISU) who has extraordinary academic and practical experience in the space industry. As I feel the need to dedicate more time to address sensitive family matters, I am confident that he is the right person, with the energy and intellect to move the Institute forward,” emphasized Dr. Simpson.
“I am incredibly excited, honored and humbled to accept this new role as Director of the Institute. Dr. Simpson, Michael Potter, and Chris Stott have been a great inspiration by all means, and we have amazing synergy working together. The Institute is growing fast and maturing with amazing new fellows, and we are seeking new diverse partners. We are setting up a good plan and team for the post Covid world, creating dialogue to shrink the distance between the commercial space industry and 1 million new young minds. The Institute is casting a think-tank model not only for North America but for the entire world” says de Andrade. “We strongly believe that Elias has the capacity and commitment to help the Institute achieve its goals in the years to come” concluded Chris Stott, ISC Co-Founder.
About the Institute of Space Commerce
The Institute of Space Commerce ISC is a US 501c(3) focused on uniquely contributing to the long-term discussion, debate and acceleration of humanity as a commercially sustainable multiplanetary species. There can be a better future for us all. We just have to make it happen. Access to space fundamentally changes the equation for the human race. It grants us access to new sources of energy, new resources, and is already improving the lives of every man, woman, and child in the world. We just need to do more. Want to help us change the equation? Free markets, free minds, free space.
