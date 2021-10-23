Westminster Barracks / Fire Investigation

VSP NEWS RELEASE

Incident/ Fire Investigation –Marlboro, Vermont

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY FIRE & EXPLOSION INVESTIGATION UNIT

VERMONT STATE POLICE – Westminster Barracks

Vermont State Police Case # 21B104666

INCIDENT TYPE: Fire Investigation

FIRE INVESTIGATORS: Detective Sergeant Clark Lombardi, Assistant State Fire Marshal Chris Boyd- Division of Fire Safety

CONTACT# 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 10/22/2021 Approximately 4:15 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 5383 VT Route 9 Marlboro, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 22, 2021, at approximately 1630 hours, the Marlboro Fire Department received a report of a structure fire located at 5383 VT Route 9 in Marlboro. The Marlboro Fire Department, as well as several other surrounding fire departments responded to the location and observed smoke emerging from a single room of a multi-room motel. The motel was known as the Golden Eagle Motel that had been abandoned for several years. Fire suppression efforts were conducted which saved the structure. The motel was unoccupied, and no injuries were reported.

As part of Marlboro Fire Chief Rusty Sage's assessment of the fire, he contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire.

FEIU members responded to Marlboro and conducted a scene examination. The cause of the fire is under investigation but is believed to be the result of direct human involvement. The room sustained moderate damage from fire, heat, smoke, and water.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Clark Lombardi at the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.

People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the state police, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Detective Sergeant Clark Lombardi

Bureau of Criminal Investigation

Vermont State Police

Fire and Explosion Unit

BCI Troop A – East

Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

Office: (802) 334-8881

Fax: (802) 334-4739

Email: Clark.Lombardi@vermont.gov