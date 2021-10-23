Arrest Made in Burglary Two Offenses: 1900 Block of 9th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary Two offenses that occurred in the 1900 block of 9th Street, Northwest.

On Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at approximately 3:00 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21152229

On Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at approximately 4:30 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21152230

On Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at approximately 3:00 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21152221

On Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 28 year-old Deshawn Lahaupt, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with three counts of Burglary Two.

These cases remain under investigation.

