Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Meeting Tuesday, October 26

October 22, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Lora Rakowski, 410-767-0486 lora.rakowski@maryland.gov

Superintendent Choudhury Presents Data Spotlight on Students with Disabilities; Blueprint Focus Continues with Presentation on Community Schools and the Concentration of Poverty Grant

BALTIMORE, MD (October 22, 2021) – The Maryland State Board of Education (MSDE) will meet Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 9 a.m. at the Maryland State Department of Education, 200 W. Baltimore Street in the 7th floor State Board Room.

The meeting will feature public comment and discussions on several key State Board of Education priorities. MSDE will provide a monthly update on reopening logistics and transmission rates in schools, and virtual programs. Presentations will also include a Blueprint deep dive on Maryland’s Community Schools and the Concentration of Poverty Grant, as well as a spotlight on students with disabilities delivered by State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury.

The complete agenda and livestream are available at this link: https://www.marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/meeting-agendas/2021/2021-10-26.aspx

Public comment can be provided during this meeting according to the guidelines for in-person participation. Members of the public will have the opportunity to provide public comment in person only. Registration is limited to 10 individuals and is first come, first served. Once the 10 person maximum is reached additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list.

Registration for public comment opens the week prior to the Board meeting date and ends at 3 p.m. on Monday, October 25. Interested individuals can register by calling the Office of the State Board of Education at 410-767-0467 and leaving a message, or by emailing your request to stateboard.msde@maryland.gov. Confirmed registrants for public comment will be notified. Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker and monitored by staff.

The State Board has restored full in-person meetings, open to the public. In accordance with the mask mandate reinstated by Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, effective August 9, 2021 and in line with current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, everyone attending in-person is required to wear a mask while in the MSDE building. Masks will be available on site.

# # #

MSBE Meeting Press Release 10.26.21